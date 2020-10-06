Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Amelia Wells and Taylor Banta both scored three goals for a hat trick as the Franklin County girls soccer team defeated Bryan Station 9-0 Monday at FCHS.

Audrey Wells, Emily Allen and Haviland Harris each scored a goal for the Lady Flyers. Allen also had two assists, and Jayden Dummitt, Grace Parker and Marley Sparks had one assist apiece.

FCHS (4-3) plays at Great Crossing Wednesday.

