Franklin County’s girls tennis team defeated Madison Southern 4-1 Monday at the FCHS courts.

On March 29, the Lady Flyers lost to Western Hills 4-1.

Franklin County plays at home Wednesday against Bourbon County, and Western Hills is at Frederick Douglass.

FCHS 4, Madison Southern 1

Singles: Nicole Tomes (FC) def. Carlie Hechemy 6-4, 6-4; Lakyn Smith (FC) def. Addison McAfee 6-0, 6-0; Anna Harrison (MS) def. Amelia Roney 6-0, 3-6, 6-0.

Doubles: Soumya Maratha/Dorsey Williams (FC) def. Julia Bingham/Morgan Benton 6-0, 6-1; Katherine Nolan/Ellie Bevington (FC) def. Anna Seals/Riley Green 6-2, 6-2.

Exhibition: Sydney Parritt/Savannah Salchli (FC) def. Julia Bingham/Brook Harrison 8-5.

Western Hills 4, FCHS 1

Singles: Hannah Neal (WH) def. Nicole Tomes 6-4, 6-2; Olivia Onodu (WH) def. Lakyn Smith 6-4, 6-4; Dorsey Williams (FC) def. Alley Arnett 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.

Doubles: Fernie Fuentes/Ava Kopp (WH) def. Soumya Maratha/Ellie Bevington 2-6, 6-1, 10-7; Hunter Kinnaman/Addison Trent (WH) def. Katherine Nolan/Amelia Roney 6-1, 6-2.

Exhibition: Mahitha Ramisetti/Joshna Kurra (WH) def. Sydney Parritt/Savannah Salchli 9-7.

