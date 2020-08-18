081920.GGlf-FCHarris_submitted.jpeg

Franklin County's Jordan Harris lines up a putt during the Joy of Golf Invitational Saturday at Wild Turkey Trace Golf Club in Lawrenceburg. (Photo submitted)

Franklin County senior Jordan Harris shot a 76 Saturday, the lowest score of her high school career, at the Joy of Golf Invitational at Wild Turkey Trace Golf Club in Lawrenceburg.

Harris' 76 bettered her previous career low by six strokes.

She finished tied for 13th at the tournament, and the Lady Flyers tied for seventh in the team standings with a score of 354, their lowest score in several years.

Western Hills shot 390 to tie for 11th place in the team standings.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription