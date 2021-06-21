Franklin County’s Brady Hockensmith, who recently completed his junior year, took part in the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Junior East-West Showcase/All-Star Game at Centre College earlier this month.

The event was held in conjunction with the Prep Baseball Report.

Hockensmith, a right-handed pitcher and utility player, batted leadoff for the Flyers and hit .327. He played every position for FCHS during the season.

Hockensmith pitched in 10 games for the Flyers. He struck out 46 batters in 37 innings of work, and he finished with a 2-5 record.

