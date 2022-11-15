111222.FBall-FC Smith_ly.jpg

Franklin County quarterback Emanuel Smith (11) outruns the Spencer County defense to the end zone for a touchdown Friday. FCHS won 40-14. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Franklin County’s football team has had a run of success in the last few years, reaching the Class 4A state championship game in 2020 and the state semifinals in 2021.

The expectations were high again this year, but after a 1-4 start another deep playoff run appeared in jeopardy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription