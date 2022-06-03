LEXINGTON — Last fall Franklin County’s Shauvi Kennedy was dealing with a dislocated left knee.

On Friday she was crowned the state champion in the 100-meter dash at the KHSAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships at the University of Kentucky.

Franklin County's Shauvi Kennedy, left, heads to the finish line in the 200-meter dash Friday at the Class 2A State Track and Field Championships. Western Hills' Maddie Muller is at the far right. Kennedy, who won the 100-meter dash, was second in the 200. Muller finished fifth. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Kennedy, a senior, beat Mercer County junior Timberlynn Yeast at the finish line to capture the 100 meters.

“I saw her out of the corner of my eye,” Kennedy said about the end of the 100 meters. “I knew I had to push for five more meters and then lean, and that’s what I did. I looked at the board and it showed that I won.”

Kennedy won in a time of 12.11 seconds, and Yeast finished in 12.15 seconds.

Kennedy took second in the 200-meter dash behind Yeast, and she ran on the 4x100-meter relay team with Deloris Boateng, TaZyriah Miley and Bria Wilson that was runner-up.

Franklin County's Jaden Oldham lets out a yell while competing in the shot put Friday at the Class 2A State Track and Field Championships. Oldham placed second in the event. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

FCHS senior Jaden Oldham was state runner-up in the girls shot put.

Kennedy bounced back from the knee injury to have a solid senior season. She won two individual regional championships, in the 100 and 200, and the 4x100-meter relay team also won at the regional meet.

“I was working with a trainer, doing little things to make the knee stronger, and working with my brother,” Kennedy said about recovering from the dislocated knee. “I got it back and working.”

She set a school record of 25.56 seconds in winning the 200-meter dash May 10 at the Scott County all-comers meet, and she shattered that record with her time of 24.81 in the event Friday.

Coming into the state meet, the Class 2A state record for the girls 200-meter dash was 24.86 seconds, set in 1996 by Shekera Weston of Fort Campbell.

Yeast won the 200 Friday with a time of 24.45 as she and Kennedy both broke Weston’s record.

“I thought at the start, ‘I’ve got it, I’ve got it,’ but when we got to the last turn she came off the corner so fast and blew by me,” Kennedy said about Yeast. “It was a great race against great competition, the best competition I’ve had all year. I’m happy with the results.”

Western Hills senior Maddie Muller ran in both the 100 and 200, finishing fifth in the 200 and sixth in the 100.

Franklin County's 4x100-meter relay team took second at the Class 2A State Track and Field Championships Friday at the University of Kentucky. From left are Deloris Boateng, TaZyriah Miley, Bria Wilson and Shauvi Kennedy. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

The FCHS girls 4x100-meter relay team took second with a time of 49.77 seconds. Paducah Tilghman won the race in 49.36 seconds.

Oldham was runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 7.25 inches.

The Lady Flyers took sixth place in the team standings with 39 points, and Western Hills was 27th with seven points.

Western Hills' Morgan Hammond (1242) takes off in the unified mixed 2x200-meter relay Friday after getting the baton from Aiden Carter (1240) at the Class 2A State Track and Field Championships. Hammond and Carter won the event. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Here are the complete results for the FCHS and WHHS competitors.

GIRLS

4x800-meter relay: 10. FCHS (Kate Alvis, Arantza Valladares-Valles, Jayden Dummitt, Kiera Carlee) 10:33.16.

100-meter hurdles: 10. Kennedy Yagel (FC) 17.55.

100-meter dash: 1. Shauvi Kennedy (FC) 12.11, 6. Maddie Muller (WH) 12.54, 17. Bria Wilson (FC) 12.99.

4x200-meter relay: 4. FCHS (Shauvi Kennedy, Jayden Dummitt, TaZyriah Miley, Deloris Boateng) 1:46.95.

1,600-meter run: 12. Emma Campbell (WH) 5:42.25.

4x100-meter relay: 2. FCHS (TaZyriah Miley, Bria Wilson, Deloris Boateng, Shauvi Kennedy) 49.77.

200-meter dash: 2. Shauvi Kennedy (FC) 24.81, 5. Maddie Muller (WH) 25.80.

4x400-meter relay: 17. FCHS (TaZyriah Miley, Hailey Hill, Deloris Boateng, Kate Alvis) 4:27.83.

Shot put: 2. Jaden Oldham (FC) 35-07.25.

Long jump: 20. Kennedy Yagel (FC) 14-10.75.

BOYS

110-meter hurdles: 15. Henry Andrews (FC) 17.47.

4x200-meter relay: 20. FCHS (Greg Anderson, Shakur Muhammad, Emanuel Smith, Yuraage Woods) 1:35.48.

800-meter run: 14. Matthias Jones (WH) 2:04.97.

3,200-meter run: 10. Jon Eades (WH) 10:09.78.

4x400-meter relay: 20. FCHS (Carter Richardson, Emanuel Smith, Shakur Muhammad, Greg Anderson) 3:47.85.

Shot put: 14. Kenneth Aitken (FC) 40-04.50.

UNIFIED

Mixed shot put: 3. Morgan Hammond (WH) 59-01, Clay Campbell.

Mixed long jump: 3. Morgan Hammond (WH) 23-10, Navi Starks

Mixed 2x50-meter relay: 1. WHHS (Aiden Carter, Morgan Hammond) 13.75.

Mixed 2x200-meter relay: 1. WHHS (Morgan Hammond, Aiden Carter) 55.14.

