LEXINGTON — Last fall Franklin County’s Shauvi Kennedy was dealing with a dislocated left knee.
On Friday she was crowned the state champion in the 100-meter dash at the KHSAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships at the University of Kentucky.
Kennedy, a senior, beat Mercer County junior Timberlynn Yeast at the finish line to capture the 100 meters.
“I saw her out of the corner of my eye,” Kennedy said about the end of the 100 meters. “I knew I had to push for five more meters and then lean, and that’s what I did. I looked at the board and it showed that I won.”
Kennedy won in a time of 12.11 seconds, and Yeast finished in 12.15 seconds.
Kennedy took second in the 200-meter dash behind Yeast, and she ran on the 4x100-meter relay team with Deloris Boateng, TaZyriah Miley and Bria Wilson that was runner-up.
FCHS senior Jaden Oldham was state runner-up in the girls shot put.
Kennedy bounced back from the knee injury to have a solid senior season. She won two individual regional championships, in the 100 and 200, and the 4x100-meter relay team also won at the regional meet.
“I was working with a trainer, doing little things to make the knee stronger, and working with my brother,” Kennedy said about recovering from the dislocated knee. “I got it back and working.”
She set a school record of 25.56 seconds in winning the 200-meter dash May 10 at the Scott County all-comers meet, and she shattered that record with her time of 24.81 in the event Friday.
Coming into the state meet, the Class 2A state record for the girls 200-meter dash was 24.86 seconds, set in 1996 by Shekera Weston of Fort Campbell.
Yeast won the 200 Friday with a time of 24.45 as she and Kennedy both broke Weston’s record.
“I thought at the start, ‘I’ve got it, I’ve got it,’ but when we got to the last turn she came off the corner so fast and blew by me,” Kennedy said about Yeast. “It was a great race against great competition, the best competition I’ve had all year. I’m happy with the results.”
Western Hills senior Maddie Muller ran in both the 100 and 200, finishing fifth in the 200 and sixth in the 100.
The FCHS girls 4x100-meter relay team took second with a time of 49.77 seconds. Paducah Tilghman won the race in 49.36 seconds.
Oldham was runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 7.25 inches.
The Lady Flyers took sixth place in the team standings with 39 points, and Western Hills was 27th with seven points.
Here are the complete results for the FCHS and WHHS competitors.
GIRLS
4x800-meter relay: 10. FCHS (Kate Alvis, Arantza Valladares-Valles, Jayden Dummitt, Kiera Carlee) 10:33.16.
100-meter hurdles: 10. Kennedy Yagel (FC) 17.55.
100-meter dash: 1. Shauvi Kennedy (FC) 12.11, 6. Maddie Muller (WH) 12.54, 17. Bria Wilson (FC) 12.99.
4x200-meter relay: 4. FCHS (Shauvi Kennedy, Jayden Dummitt, TaZyriah Miley, Deloris Boateng) 1:46.95.
1,600-meter run: 12. Emma Campbell (WH) 5:42.25.
4x100-meter relay: 2. FCHS (TaZyriah Miley, Bria Wilson, Deloris Boateng, Shauvi Kennedy) 49.77.
200-meter dash: 2. Shauvi Kennedy (FC) 24.81, 5. Maddie Muller (WH) 25.80.
4x400-meter relay: 17. FCHS (TaZyriah Miley, Hailey Hill, Deloris Boateng, Kate Alvis) 4:27.83.
Shot put: 2. Jaden Oldham (FC) 35-07.25.
Long jump: 20. Kennedy Yagel (FC) 14-10.75.
BOYS
110-meter hurdles: 15. Henry Andrews (FC) 17.47.
4x200-meter relay: 20. FCHS (Greg Anderson, Shakur Muhammad, Emanuel Smith, Yuraage Woods) 1:35.48.
800-meter run: 14. Matthias Jones (WH) 2:04.97.
3,200-meter run: 10. Jon Eades (WH) 10:09.78.
4x400-meter relay: 20. FCHS (Carter Richardson, Emanuel Smith, Shakur Muhammad, Greg Anderson) 3:47.85.
Shot put: 14. Kenneth Aitken (FC) 40-04.50.
UNIFIED
Mixed shot put: 3. Morgan Hammond (WH) 59-01, Clay Campbell.
Mixed long jump: 3. Morgan Hammond (WH) 23-10, Navi Starks
Mixed 2x50-meter relay: 1. WHHS (Aiden Carter, Morgan Hammond) 13.75.
Mixed 2x200-meter relay: 1. WHHS (Morgan Hammond, Aiden Carter) 55.14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.