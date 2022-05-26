052722.WH Eades_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Jon Eades, seen here competing in the County Championships on May 16, finished second in the 3,200-meter run at Wednesday's Class 2A Region 5 meet to qualify for state. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Franklin County’s girls track team had two individual champions and a winning relay team at the Class 2A Region 5 track meet Wednesday at Scott High.

FCHS’ Shauvi Kennedy won two individual events and was part of the winning 4x100-meter relay

Kennedy won the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and she ran on the 4x100 relay with TaZyriah Miley, Bria Wilson and Deloris Boateng.

FCHS’ Jaden Oldham won the shot put. She is the defending state champion in the event.

The top two finishers in each event automatically qualify for state along with the next best 10 times/distances from across the state.

Western Hills’ Maddie Mueller was second in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and WHHS’ Jon Eades was runner-up in the 3,200-meter run.

Franklin County’s Kennedy Yagel took second in the 100-meter hurdles, and the FCHS relay team of Kennedy, Jayden Dummitt, Avery Sanford and Boateng was second.

The Lady Flyers finished fourth in the team standings, and Western Hills was seventh.

In the boys team standings, FCHS was sixth and WHHS was seventh.

The Class 2A state meet will be June 3 at the University of Kentucky.

Here are the results for Franklin County and Western Hills.

GIRLS

4x800-meter relay: 4. FCHS (Kate Alvis, Arantza Valladares-Valles, Jayden Dummitt, Kiera Carlee) 10:40.79.

100-meter hurdles: 2. Kennedy Yagel (FC) 17.77.

100-meter dash: 1. Shauvi Kennedy (FC) 12.40, 2. Maddie Mueller (WH) 12.65, 5. Bria Wilson (FC) 13.07, 12. Colleen Shaffer (WH) 14.34.

4x200-meter relay: 2. FCHS (Shauvi Kennedy, Jayden Dummitt, Avery Sanford, Deloris Boateng) 1:48.43.

1,600-meter run: 6. Emma Campbell (WH) 5:41.36, 8. Riley Gillis (FC) 6:17.82, 9. Arantza Valladares-Valles (FC) 6:21.12.

4x100-meter relay: 1. FCHS (TaZyriah Miley, Bria Wilson, Deloris Boateng, Shauvi Kennedy) 50.25.

400-meter run: 6. Kate Alvis (FC) 1:04.91, 8. Emily Harrod (WH) 1:09.97, 10. Colleen Shaffer (WH) 1:14.18.

800-meter run: 4. Emma Campbell (WH) 2:26.04, 8. Kiera Carlee (FC) 2:40.73, 9. Riley Gillis (FC) 2:48.35, 13. Samantha Ramsey (WH) 3:07.38.

200-meter dash: 1. Shauvi Kennedy (FC) 25.41, 2. Maddie Mueller (WH) 26.39, 11. Bria Wilson (FC) 28.54, 13. Colleen Shaffer (WH) 30.18.

3,200-meter run: 5. Emma Campbell (WH) 12:40.57.

4x400-meter relay: 4. FCHS (TaZyriah Miley, Hailey Hill, Deloris Boateng, Kate Alvis) 4:22.67, 6. WHHS (Emma Campbell, Emily Harrod, Maddie Mueller, Sarah Lodmell) 4:53.82.

Shot put: 1. Jaden Oldham (FC) 34-05.25, 11. Rory Shields (WH) 19-05.

Discus throw: 6. Jaden Oldham (FC) 67-10, 13. Rory Shields (WH) 48-07.

Long jump: 4. Kennedy Yagel (FC) 15-04, 5. Emily Harrod (WH) 14-01, 9. Sara Marelli (FC) 12-10.50.

BOYS

4x800-meter relay: 4. WHHS (Greg Meyer, Jon Eades, Steven Meyer, Matthias Jones) 9:17.72, 5. FCHS (Elijah Ruffin, Isaac Andrews, Graham Clements, Ismael Valladares) 9:39.56.

110-meter hurdles: 4. Henry Andrews (FC) 17.48, 7. Yuraage Woods (FC) 19.68, 8. James Rhody (WH) 20.89.

100-meter dash: 6. Gavin Hurst (FC) 11.68, 9. Tyler Withers (WH) 11.90, 13. Garrison Graves (WH) 12.52.

4x200-meter relay: 4. FCHS (Greg Anderson, Shakur Muhammad, Emanuel Smith, Gavin Hurst) 1:36.09.

1,600-meter run: 7. Isaac Andrews (FC) 5:19.82, 11. Steven Meyer (WH) 5:28.57, 12. Ismael Valladares (FC) 5:31.74, 14. Nathan Goodpaster (FC) 5:46.33.

400-meter dash: 6. Greg Anderson (FC) 54.14, 7. Shakur Muhammad (FC) 54.89, 8. Navi Starks (WH) 55.18.

300-meter hurdles: 9. James Rhody (WH) 48.75.

800-meter run: 3. Matthias Jones (WH) 2:03.80, 8. Greg Meyer (WH) 2:19.61, 9. Graham Clements (FC) 2:19.68.

200-meter dash: 8. Emanuel Smith (FC) 24.07, 10. Tyler Withers (WH) 24.54, 11. Yuraage Woods (FC) 24.84, 13. Garrison Graves (WH) 26.07.

3,200-meter run: 2. Jon Eades (WH) 10:12.21, 10. Brenden Bass (WH) 12:34.21, 13. Isaiah Sowders (FC) 13:05.05, 14. Christian Roberts (FC) 13:08.53.

4x400-meter relay: 5. FCHS (Carter Richardson, Emanuel Smith, Shakur Muhammad, Greg Anderson) 3:44.01, 6. WHHS (Navi Starks, Nathan Goodpaster, Matthias Jones, Greg Meyer) 3:51.25.

Shot put: 3. Kenneth Aitken (FC) 42-09, 6. Taylor Childers (WH) 39-07, 7. Jacob Fields (WH) 39-02, 17. Jacob Olds (FCP 26-11.

Discus throw: 8. Taylor Childers (WH) 96-07, 10. Jacob Fields (WH) 89-08, 14. Kenneth Aitken (FC) 78-06, 17. Jacob Olds (FC) 66-07.

Long jump: 4. Gavin Hurst (FC) 19-01.75, 6. Aiden Carter (WH) 18-06, 12. Tyler Withers (WH) 17-05.5, 13. Henry Andrews (FC) 17-02.

Triple jump: 8. Aiden Carter (WH) 35-08, 8. Henry Andrews (FC) 35-08, 11. Tyler Withers (WH) 33-04.

High jump: 6. Navi Starks (WH) 5-04.

UNIFIED

Mixed shot put: 1. Morgan Hammond (WH) 53-09, Clay Campbell.

Mixed long jump: 2. Morgan Hammond (WH) 24-05.75, Navi Starks.

Mixed 2x50-meter relay: 1. WHHS (Morgan Hammond, Aiden Carter) 14.63.

Mixed 2x200-meter relay: 1. WHHS (Morgan Hammond, Aiden Carter) 1:03.91.

