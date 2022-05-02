Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s Shauvi Kennedy finished second in the 100-meter dash,  and the Lady Flyers placed 15th in the team standings at the Brother Borgia/Coach Cooper Invitational hosted by St. Xavier in Louisville Saturday.

Kennedy was second in the 100 with a time of 12.26 seconds. She was fourth in the 200-meter dash, and the girls 4x100-meter relay team of TaZyriah Miley, Bria Wilson, Deloris Boateng and Kennedy was fourth.

Here are the results for the FCHS and Western Hills competitors.

GIRLS

100-meter dash: 2. Shauvi Kennedy (FC) 12.26, Bria Wilson (FC) 12.81, 71. Samantha Ramsey (WH) 15.79.

200-meter dash: 4. Shauvi Kennedy (FC) 25.61.

400-meter dash: 29. Hailey Hill (FC) 1:08.84, 47. Kasey Cheung (FC) 1:16.30.

800-meter run: 18. Kate Alvis (FC) 2:38.34, 60. Samantha Ramsey (WH) 3:05.59.

1-mile run: 44. Arantza Valladares-Valles (FC) 6:18.70, 49. Riley Gillis (FC) 6:31.32.

100-meter hurdles: 15. Kennedy Yagel (FC) 18.14.

4x100-meter relay: 4. FCHS (TaZyriah Miley, Bria Wilson, Deloris Boateng, Shauvi Kennedy) 51.69.

4x200-meter relay: 14. FCHS (Deon Echols, Jayden Dummitt, Avery Sanford, Deloris Boateng) 1:53.82.

4x800-meter relay: 13. FCHS (Kate Alvis, Riley Gillis, Arantza Valladares-Valles, Jayden Dummitt) 11:04.79.

High jump: 23. Sara Marelli (FC) 4-02.

Long jump: 38. Sara Marelli (FC) 13-01.

Shot put: 50. Rory Shields (WH) 18-02.

Discus throw: 47. Rory Shields (WH) 49-07.

BOYS

100-meter dash: 42. Kaden Moorman (FC) 11.86, 56. Garrison Graves (WH) 12.30.

200-meter dash: 55. Garrison Graves (WH) 26.55.

400-meter dash: 34. Greg Anderson (FC) 55.98, 37. Shakur Muhammad (FC) 56.42, 69. Garrison Graves (WH) 1:04.20.

800-meter run: 32. Matthias Jones (WH) 2:12.32, 53. Ismael Valladares (FC) 2:20.78, 55. Isaac Andrews (FC) 2:21.02, 60. Steven Meyer (WH) 2:23.94.

1,600-meter run: 62. Matthias Jones (WH) 5:06.41, 72. Steven Meyer (WH) 5:17.36 76. Isaac Andrews (FC) 5:24.51, 77. Ismael Valladares (FC) 5:25.09.

3,200-meter run: 13. Jon Eades (WH) 10:19.15, 51. Brenden Bass (WH) 12:15.51, 54. Isaiah Sowders (FC) 12:51.74.

110-meter high hurdles: 26. Henry Andrews (FC) 18.13.

300-meter hurdles: 44. James Rhody (WH) 58.92.

4x400-meter relay: 20. FCHS (Greg Anderson, Shakur Muhammad, Carter Richardson, Kaden Johnson) 4:04.89.

4x800-meter relay: 28. FCHS (Isaac Andrews, Ismael Valladares, Elijah Ruffin, Christian Roberts) 10:40.31.

High jump: 30. Johnathan Griffin (FC) 5-02.

Long jump: 47. Johnathan Griffin (FC) 17-07.50, 54. Tyler Withers (WH) 17-00.

Triple jump: 27. Henry Andrews (FC) 35-08.50.

Shot put: 21. Kenneth Aitken (FC) 38-10.75, 54. Clay Campbell (WH) 28-01.

Discus throw: 42. Kenneth Aitken (FC) 86-06, 50. Clay Campbell (WH) 77-10.

UNIFIED

2X50-meter relay: 2. WHHS (James Rhody, Morgan Hammond) 14.34.

2x200-meter relay: 2. WHHS (James Rhody, Morgan Hammond) 57.88.

Mixed long jump: 4. Morgan Hammond (WH) 19-07, James Rhody.

Mixed shot put: 3. Morgan Hammond (WH) 58-00, Clay Campbell.

