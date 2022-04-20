Franklin County’s girls track and field team finished second at the Henry Clay all-comers meet Tuesday.
FCHS finished with 67 points, just four points behind first-place Henry Clay. Franklin County’s boys team placed 13th.
Shauvi Kennedy won two events — the 100- and 200-meter dashes — for the Lady Flyers. Jaden Oldham captured the shot put, and the girls 4x100-meter relay team finished first.
Here are the results for the FCHS athletes.
GIRLS
100-meter dash: 1. Shauvi Kennedy 12.87, 3. Bria Wilson 13.38, 7. TaZyriah Miley 13.76, 9. Kennedy Yagel 13.80, 10. Jayden Dummitt 13.81, 21. Deon Echols 14.15, 23. Leia Hogan 14.18, 25. Avery Sanford 14.21, 30. Hailey Hill 14.33, 31.Isabelle Powell 14.35, 52. Kasey Cheung 15.21, 55. Charlize Kennedy 15.30, 60. Logan Kennedy 15.51.
200-meter dash: 1. Shauvi Kennedy 26.51, 17. TaZyriah Miley 29.64, 18. Bria Wilson 29.65, 21. Leia Hogan 30.06, 22. Hailey Hill 30.13, 23. Avery Sanford 30.13, 36. Logan Kennedy 32.19, 37. Kasey Cheung 32.88, 39. Charlize Kennedy 32.96, 46. Kaylin Lee 35.39.
400-meter dash: 5. Kate Alvis 1:06.37, 10. Hailey Hill 1:09.05, 17. Kiera Carlee 1:12.17, 27. Kasey Cheung 1:19.33.
800-meter run: 10. Kiera Carlee 2:49.06, 11. Jayden Dummitt 2:49.06, 13. Arantza Valladares-Valles 2:51.79, 18. Riley Gillis 2:58.30.
1,600-meter run: 8. Kiera Carlee 6:19.51, 10. Arantza Valladares-Valles 6:21.88, 17. Riley Gillis 6:32.10.
100-meter hurdles: 2. Isabelle Powell 18.26, 3. Kennedy Yagel 18.44.
4x100-meter relay: 1. FCHS 51.67.
4x200-meter relay: 4. FCHS 1:54.51.
Long jump: 6. Sara Marelli 13-01.75.
Shot put: 1. Jaden Oldham 32-05.
Discus throw: 13. Jaden Oldham 67-08.
BOYS
100-meter dash: 13. Kaden Moorman 12.02, 21. Gavin Hurst 12.13, 40. Hunter Gotshell 12.42, 48. Jai’zon Collins 12.54, 65. Ty Taylor 12.81, 67. Delano Collins 12.83, 92. Peyton Ledford 13.21, 104. Coen Taylor 13.47, 106. Kaden Johnson 13.54, 115. Luke Toothaker 13.79, 117. Zyler Grimes 13.85.
200-meter dash: 8. Emanuel Smith 24.88, 11. Greg Anderson 24.99, 13. Shakur Muhammad 25.13, 16. Gilead Galloway 25.19, 24. Kaden Moorman 25.89, 26. Delano Collins 26.38, 27. Hunter Gotshell 26.46, 33. Ty Taylor 26.83, 44. Kaden Johnson 27.38, 48. Arturo Cortes 27.79, 49. Carter Richardson 27.79, 50. Jack Oldham 27.85, 56. Luke Toothaker 28.61.
400-meter dash: 12. Emanuel Smith 57.01, 18. Shakur Muhammad 58.19, 19. Gilead Galloway 58.36, 20. Greg Anderson 58.38, 25. Christian Roberts 59.04, 36. Carter Richardson 1:01.89, 38. Arturo Cortes 1:02.18, 47. Jack Oldham 1:04.30, 49. Elijah Ruffin 1:04.75.
800-meter run: 19. Isaac Andrews 2:22.85, 29. Graham Clements 2:29.55, 31. Ismael Valladares 2:30.46, 40. Christian Roberts 2:50.23.
1,600-meter run: 33. Isaac Andrews 5:23.48, 42. Graham Clements 5:32.74, 45. Ismael Valladares 5:36.68, 59. Isaiah Sowders 6:12.99, 62. Christian Roberts 6:17.63.
110-meter hurdles: 6. Henry Andrews 17.82, 16. Drew Kemper 24.76.
4x200-meter relay: 9. FCHS 1:45.02.
High jump: 12. Johnathan Griffin 5-00.
Long jump: 7. Johnathan Griffin 18-00, 17. Henry Andrews 15-11.75, 28. Drew Kemper 11-05.75.
Triple jump: 6. Henry Andrews 33-11, 9. Drew Kemper 25-11.
Shot put: 3. Kenneth Aitken 40-06, 35. Jacob Olds 26-01, 37. Coen Taylor 25-08.
Discus throw: 20. Kenneth Aitken 72-09.
