Franklin County’s football team didn’t need the last touchdown it scored against Western Hills Friday night.
But Jon Jon Griffin did.
Griffin scored on a 3-yard run with about a minute left at Benny Watkins Field, four days after the passing of his mother, Jakara Griffin.
“It meant a lot,” Griffin said of the touchdown. “The last time she saw me play football like this was in middle school. She would have been running down the sideline with me, cheering.”
The Flyers were leading 55-0 when they got the ball back with 4:26 left in the game. Griffin scored a touchdown on a 63-yard run that was called back on a penalty, and he ran the ball on four of FCHS’ next five plays, the last being his touchdown.
“He’s had a tough week,” FCHS coach Eddie James said. “He does everything we ask him to do, and he needed that. People outside of the program may not have understood.”
Griffin, a sophomore, briefly thought about not playing Friday.
“A little bit,” he said, “but she would have wanted me to play no matter what.”
Friday’s game was the Flyers’ home opener, and the team got out to a fast start, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter, two by Kaden Moorman and one by Zack Claudio.
Moorman’s third touchdown came on an 89-yard run with 3:22 in the second quarter, and Jayden Mattison ran the ball in from 15 yards out to put the Flyers ahead 34-0 at halftime.
“In the first half there was lot of little stuff that we need to clean up if we want to get to the big stage,” James said. “In the second half, we played with more energy, and people did what they’re supposed to do.”
The Wolverines threatened in the second quarter, starting a drive at the FCHS 28-yard line after a Franklin County punt went out of bounds.
WHHS had the ball at the 5-yard line on fourth down when Mattison intercepted a pass in the end zone to kill Western Hills’ drive.
“I thought we played well somewhat in the first, but what we have to do is get better,” WHHS coach Don Miller said. “We have a lot of injuries, but that’s not an excuse. That’s a great team. We just need to get healthy and get players out of quarantine.”
Mattison hit Claudio with a 32-yard touchdown pass less than a minute into the second half, putting the Flyers ahead 41-0 and sending the game to a running clock.
Mattison connected with Zac Cox on an 18-yard pass play to make the score 48-0 at the end of the third quarter, and Gilead Galloway had a 49-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, making the score 55-0. Then came the touchdown by Griffin, who was swarmed by coaches and teammates after he scored.
“People have been texting me, they’re calling every day to see if I’m good,” Griffin said about the support he’s received. “It’s all love every day.”
Easton Powell made seven point-after touchdown kicks.
Franklin County (2-0) plays at Corbin Friday at 8 p.m.
Western Hills (0-2) plays at Dayton Friday at 7 p.m.
