Franklin County junior Peyton Ledford has received an offer from Army, his first from an NCAA DI Football Bowl Subdivision school.

Ledford has also received offers from two NCAA DI Football Championship Subdivision schools — Morehead State and UT Martin.

Peyton Ledford.jpg

Franklin County's Peyton Ledford (Photo via Twitter)

Ledford, a tight end and linebacker for the Flyers, finished last season with 101 tackles, second on the team. He led FCHS with 17 tackles for loss, and he had 2.5 sacks.

He also had two interceptions, both of which he returned for touchdowns, and he forced two fumbles.

On offense Ledford had eight receptions for 213 yards and one touchdown, and he rushed for 65 yards on eight carries.

Ledford recently received honorable mention at linebacker on The Associated Press all-state football team.

