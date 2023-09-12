Franklin County’s Claudia Logan and Mary Clayton Rodgers tied for fifth place at the Kentucky 2A State Championship Monday at the Owensboro Country Club.

Franklin County's Claudia Logan, left, and Mary Clayton Rodgers, right, tied for fifth place at the Kentucky 2A state tournament Monday at the Owensboro Country Club. With them is FCHS girls golf coach Carmello Benassi. (Photo submitted)

Logan, a junior, and Rodgers, a seventh grader, both shot 79 to finish in fifth place. They qualified as individuals at the Kentucky 2A Section 5 tournament in July.

