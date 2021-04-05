Franklin County’s Taylor Manley won two events Tuesday at the Danville all-comers track and field meet.
Manley won the long jump and triple jump, and Frankfort’s Katie Norman won the 100-meter dash. Also winning was the FCHS 4x100-meter relay team of Manley, Avery Sanford, Laken Ellis and Jayden Dummitt.
FCHS finished fourth in the girls team standings and fifth in the boys team standings while FHS was sixth among the girls teams and seventh in the boys team standings.
GIRLS
4x800-meter relay: 3. FCHS (Arantza Valladares-Valles, Abbey Grimes, Riley Gillis, Elizabeth Valles) 12:28.18.
100-meter hurdles: 3. Laken Ellis (FC) 18.27, 4. Kelsey Sowders (FC) 19.91.
100-meter dash: 1. Katie Norman (FH) 13.44, 4. Avery Sanford (FC) 13.80, 5. Bria Wilson (FC) 13.94, 6. Julie-Anne Monroe (FH) 14.08, 7. Jayden Dummitt (FC) 14.25, 9. Leia Hogan (FC) 14.76, 14. Charlize Kennedy (FC) 14.96, 15. Haven Baker (FC) 15.03, 20. Isabella Johnson (FH) 15.80, 22. CC Barnett (FH) 16.40.
4x200-meter relay: 4. FCHS (Isabelle Powell, Leia Hogan, Charlize Kennedy, Avery Sanford) 2:01.22.
1,600-meter run: 8. Eliza Boone (FC) 7:08.87, 9. Arantza Valladares-Valles (FC) 7:10.84, 10. Riley Gillis (FC) 7:11.03, 13. Juliana Salamanca (FC) 7:23.40.
4x100-meter relay: 1. FCHS (Taylor Manley, Avery Sanford, Laken Ellis, Jayden Dummitt) 53.98.
400-meter dash: 2. Katie Norman (FH) 1:06.83, 10. Isabella Johnson (FH) 1:16.31, 13. CC Barnett (FH) 1:27.78.
300-meter hurdles: 2. Laken Ellis (FC) 53.04, 5. Isabelle Powell (FC) 57.05.
800-meter run: 8. Abbey Grimes (FC) 3:01.80, 10. Eliza Boone (FC) 3:13.62, 12. Maria Valles (FC) 3:24.83, 13. Juliana Salamanca (FC) 3:26.68.
200-meter dash: 4. Julie-Anne Monroe (FH) 28.98, 5. Katie Norman (FH) 29.12, 7. Avery Sanford (FC) 29.73, 8. Jayden Dummitt (FC) 29.79, 9. Leia Hogan (FC) 30.55, 12. Haven Baker (FC) 31.64, 16. Charlize Kennedy (FC) 32.20, 18. Jamya Chenault (FH) 32.43, 20. Isabella Johnson (FH) 33.26, 21. Alizay Peyton (FH) 33.56.
3,200-meter run: 2. Elizabeth Valles (FC) 14:31.32.
Shot put: 3. Jamya Chenault (FH) 30-05, 6. Rebecca Bloemer (FC) 27-01, 8. Amaya Perry (FH) 26-00.
Discus throw: 5. Rebecca Bloemer (FC) 82-08, 15. Jamya Chenault (FH) 43-06.
Long jump: 1. Taylor Manley (FC) 15-11, 12. Alizay Peyton (FH) 10-09, 14. Logan Kennedy (FC) 10-00, 16. Kelsey Sowders (FC) 9-06.
Triple jump: 1. Taylor Manley (FC) 35-02.25, 7. Logan Kennedy (FC) 24-05.25.
BOYS
100-meter dash: 2. Bryce Tucker (FC) 11.55, 4. Fred Farrier II (FC) 11.71, 8. Henry Nsiah (FC) 12.19, 12. Kaden Moorman (FC) 12.40, 13. Ty Taylor (FC) 12.42, 19. Jai’zon Collins (FC) 12.69, 23. Elesius Robinson (FC) 13.07, 25. Luke Toothaker (FC) 13.41, 26. Taurean Smith (FC) 13.54.
1,600-meter run: 10. Jackson Butler (FC) 5:32.97.
4x100-meter relay: 2. FCHS (Henry Nsiah, Ty Taylor, Fred Farrier II, Bryce Tucker) 45.81.
400-meter dash: 9. Shakur Muhammad (FC) 1:01.47, 17. Grayson Wilhoite (FC) 1:17.66.
300-meter hurdles: 7. Henry Andrews (FC) 51.85.
800-meter run: 10. Shakur Muhammad (FC) 2:28.58, 11. Jackson Butler (FC) 2:30.00, 15. Sam Davis (FH) 2:37.72.
200-meter dash: 3. Bryce Tucker (FC) 24.54, 6. Ty Taylor (FC) 25.38, 11. Jai’zon Collins (FC) 25.94, 18. Taurean Smithy (FC) 27.26.
Shot put: 7. Parks Pressley (FH) 33-07, 14. Brigham Boone (FC) 26-08.
Discus throw: 8. Parks Pressley (FH) 81-06, 10. Brigham Boone (FC) 79-02.
Long jump: 15. Drew Kemper (FC) 12-07.50.
Triple jump: 4. Sam Davis (FH) 35-01, 6. Drew Kemper (FC) 27-06.50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.