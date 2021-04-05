Franklin County’s Taylor Manley won two events Tuesday at the Danville all-comers track and field meet.

Manley won the long jump and triple jump, and Frankfort’s Katie Norman won the 100-meter dash. Also winning was the FCHS 4x100-meter relay team of Manley, Avery Sanford, Laken Ellis and Jayden Dummitt.

FCHS finished fourth in the girls team standings and fifth in the boys team standings while FHS was sixth among the girls teams and seventh in the boys team standings.

GIRLS

4x800-meter relay: 3. FCHS (Arantza Valladares-Valles, Abbey Grimes, Riley Gillis, Elizabeth Valles) 12:28.18.

100-meter hurdles: 3. Laken Ellis (FC) 18.27, 4. Kelsey Sowders (FC) 19.91.

100-meter dash: 1. Katie Norman (FH) 13.44, 4. Avery Sanford (FC) 13.80, 5. Bria Wilson (FC) 13.94, 6. Julie-Anne Monroe (FH) 14.08, 7. Jayden Dummitt (FC) 14.25, 9. Leia Hogan (FC) 14.76, 14. Charlize Kennedy (FC) 14.96, 15. Haven Baker (FC) 15.03, 20. Isabella Johnson (FH) 15.80, 22. CC Barnett (FH) 16.40.

4x200-meter relay: 4. FCHS (Isabelle Powell, Leia Hogan, Charlize Kennedy, Avery Sanford) 2:01.22.

1,600-meter run: 8. Eliza Boone (FC) 7:08.87, 9. Arantza Valladares-Valles (FC) 7:10.84, 10. Riley Gillis (FC) 7:11.03, 13. Juliana Salamanca (FC) 7:23.40.

4x100-meter relay: 1. FCHS (Taylor Manley, Avery Sanford, Laken Ellis, Jayden Dummitt) 53.98.

400-meter dash: 2. Katie Norman (FH) 1:06.83, 10. Isabella Johnson (FH) 1:16.31, 13. CC Barnett (FH) 1:27.78.

300-meter hurdles: 2. Laken Ellis (FC) 53.04, 5. Isabelle Powell (FC) 57.05.

800-meter run: 8. Abbey Grimes (FC) 3:01.80, 10. Eliza Boone (FC) 3:13.62, 12. Maria Valles (FC) 3:24.83, 13. Juliana Salamanca (FC) 3:26.68.

200-meter dash: 4. Julie-Anne Monroe (FH) 28.98, 5. Katie Norman (FH) 29.12, 7. Avery Sanford (FC) 29.73, 8. Jayden Dummitt (FC) 29.79, 9. Leia Hogan (FC) 30.55, 12. Haven Baker (FC) 31.64, 16. Charlize Kennedy (FC) 32.20, 18. Jamya Chenault (FH) 32.43, 20. Isabella Johnson (FH) 33.26, 21. Alizay Peyton (FH) 33.56.

3,200-meter run: 2. Elizabeth Valles (FC) 14:31.32.

Shot put: 3. Jamya Chenault (FH) 30-05, 6. Rebecca Bloemer (FC) 27-01, 8. Amaya Perry (FH) 26-00.

Discus throw: 5. Rebecca Bloemer (FC) 82-08, 15. Jamya Chenault (FH) 43-06.

Long jump: 1. Taylor Manley (FC) 15-11, 12. Alizay Peyton (FH) 10-09, 14. Logan Kennedy (FC) 10-00, 16. Kelsey Sowders (FC) 9-06.

Triple jump: 1. Taylor Manley (FC) 35-02.25, 7. Logan Kennedy (FC) 24-05.25.

BOYS

100-meter dash: 2. Bryce Tucker (FC) 11.55, 4. Fred Farrier II (FC) 11.71, 8. Henry Nsiah (FC) 12.19, 12. Kaden Moorman (FC) 12.40, 13. Ty Taylor (FC) 12.42, 19. Jai’zon Collins (FC) 12.69, 23. Elesius Robinson (FC) 13.07, 25. Luke Toothaker (FC) 13.41, 26. Taurean Smith (FC) 13.54.

1,600-meter run: 10. Jackson Butler (FC) 5:32.97.

4x100-meter relay: 2. FCHS (Henry Nsiah, Ty Taylor, Fred Farrier II, Bryce Tucker) 45.81.

400-meter dash: 9. Shakur Muhammad (FC) 1:01.47, 17. Grayson Wilhoite (FC) 1:17.66.

300-meter hurdles: 7. Henry Andrews (FC) 51.85.

800-meter run: 10. Shakur Muhammad (FC) 2:28.58, 11. Jackson Butler (FC) 2:30.00, 15. Sam Davis (FH) 2:37.72.

200-meter dash: 3. Bryce Tucker (FC) 24.54, 6. Ty Taylor (FC) 25.38, 11. Jai’zon Collins (FC) 25.94, 18. Taurean Smithy (FC) 27.26.

Shot put: 7. Parks Pressley (FH) 33-07, 14. Brigham Boone (FC) 26-08.

Discus throw: 8. Parks Pressley (FH) 81-06, 10. Brigham Boone (FC) 79-02.

Long jump: 15. Drew Kemper (FC) 12-07.50.

Triple jump: 4. Sam Davis (FH) 35-01, 6. Drew Kemper (FC) 27-06.50.

