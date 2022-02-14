Franklin County senior Collin Matthews went into the consolation finals in two events Feb. 6 at the Region 6 meet with a plan to swim his fastest but with no expectations of advancing to state.
Matthews’ strategy paid off with him qualifying for Friday’s state meet at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatic Center in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle.
“From what I understood, being in the consolation finals, no matter how fast I swam I couldn’t go to state,” Matthews said. “I guess it was different than what I thought.”
After the Region 6 preliminaries, swimmers with the best 16 times returned for the finals. The swimmers with the best eight times swam in the championship final, and the other eight swam in the consolation final.
Matthews qualified for state by having one of the top five times in each event during Sunday’s competition. His times of 50.97 seconds in the 100 and 23.13 seconds in the 50 were better than the times posted by four swimmers in the championship finals.
“I didn’t think it would happen,” Matthews said. “I was very excited about going back to state one more time, especially with the little amount of time we had to practice this year. That was very surprising to me.”
Matthews went to state last year in the 50-yard freestyle. This season the local teams were hampered by having no indoor pool in town. That sent swimmers to Shelbyville and Falling Springs in Versailles for practice.
During the season FCHS practiced Saturdays and Sundays in Shelbyville.
Despite the limited practice and the fact he didn’t think he could advance to state, Matthews had one goal for the regional consolation finals.
“I just wanted to swim as fast as I could,” he said. “That’s the fastest I swam since my peak last year. I was surprised to see myself go that fast, but I was very excited about it. I had no idea I could do that still.”
His state qualifying time last year in the 50 freestyle was 23.02 seconds.
“I’ve been practicing on my own or with some coaches from Franklin County at Falling Springs,” Matthews said about his post-regional practice. “I’ve gone at 6 in the morning before school. That’s not ideal but it’s the only time I could get. I have to live with it.”
Matthews won’t be swimming in college as he plans to go to a trade school and major in auto mechanics.
For his last high school meet, he’s set another goal.
“I’ll try to make it to the finals, but there are a lot of guys who are better than me,” Matthews said. “I’ll try to do better than I’ve done before, and I’ll be happy with that.”
