Kentucky’s high school swim season started in January. Nearly 3½ months later, it wraps up this weekend with three semi-state meets across the commonwealth.

Franklin County junior Collin Matthews qualified for semi-state and will swim the 50-meter freestyle Saturday at Blairwood in Louisville.

042321.SWM-Matthews_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Collin Matthews will be competing in the 50-yard freestyle Saturday at the semi-state meet in Louisville. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

Times from the semi-state meets will be collected, and a single state champion in each event will be determined by the semi-state time.

“This season has definitely been the longest,” Matthews said.

Matthews’ season started in July with Pack Aquatics, a club team that is based in Lexington but practiced in Versailles over the winter, and he said he hasn’t had more than two days off in a row since July.

In addition to qualifying in the 50-yard freestyle, Matthews will also qualified in the 400-yard freestyle relay with teammates Maximus Breidert, Braden Kalla and Garrett Bourne.

Matthews finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle at the Region Six meet last weekend with a time of 23.02 seconds.

The FCHS relay team also placed fifth at the regional meet with a time of 4 minutes, 4.13 seconds.

High school teams began practice in November, but practice was shut down by the KHSAA because of COVID issues. Practice restarted in December, and teams weren’t allowed to participate in a meet before Jan. 4.

Meets were hard to come by because many pools had COVID restrictions. FCHS competed in three meets but practiced every week once practice restarted in December until the regional meet.

This will be Matthews’ first trip to the state meet.

“I’m extremely excited,” he said. “This year has been hard, but to end it this way, after stopping and starting, I’m glad we still have a state meet after dealing with COVID.”

