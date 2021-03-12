010921.GBall-FCMiles_ly.JPG

Franklin County's Brooklynn Miles puts a shot against Scott County during a game in January at FCHS. Miles has been named the 11th Region Senior Player of the Year and is a finalist for Miss Basketball. (State Journal file photo)

Franklin County senior Brooklynn Miles, considered a frontrunner for Miss Basketball before the season started, is a finalist for the honor after being named the 11th Region KABC (Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches) Senior Player of the Year.

A Senior Player of the Year was named in each region, and those players are Miss Basketball finalists.

KABC member coaches throughout the state voted on the Senior Players of the Year, and media representatives and coaches across the state will vote for Miss Basketball.

Miles, who has signed with Tennessee, is averaging 16.4 points from her point guard position.

She also averages 5.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 steals for the Lady Flyers, who are 12-5 going into the 41st District tournament next week at Western Hills.

Miles became the program’s second leading career scorer behind Allison Story in FCHS’ win over Western Hills on Jan. 22. Miles now has 2,193 career points.

Her best showing in each statistical category was 29 points against North Oldham, eight rebounds and 13 assists against Rowan County, and eight steals against Frankfort.

Miles was a McDonald’s All-Star Game nominee.

Mr. and Miss Basketball will be announced during a virtual awards ceremony on April 18.

FCHS, the No. 1 seed in the district tournament, plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the tournament semifinals against the winner of Monday’s Western Hills-Frankfort Christian Academy game.

