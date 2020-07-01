070220.Bkg-FCMiles_FilePhoto.jpg

Franklin County’s Brooklynn Miles verbally committed to the University of Tennessee Wednesday. (State Journal file photo)

Franklin County point guard Brooklynn Miles has verbally committed to the University of Tennessee's women's basketball program.

Miles, who will be a senior this fall, averaged 21.5 points, 4.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.8 rebounds last season for the 27-8 Lady Flyers, who won the 11th Region championship.

Other major NCAA Div. I schools to offer Miles were Kentucky, Purdue, Cincinnati, North Carolina State and Miami.

Miles is an ESPN Top 100 recruit.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription