There was no signing ceremony, no large group of friends and family to witness the event.
But on Wednesday, Franklin County senior Brooklynn Miles made it official, signing a national letter of intent to play basketball at Tennessee.
“A lot of pressure is off,” she said, “but it was more excitement than nervousness.”
Miles, who verbally committed to Tennessee in July, had a virtual signing Wednesday by signing documents online because of COVID-19.
She is the daughter of Gordon Miles and Rachel Holt.
Miles was one of four players to sign with Tennessee Wednesday. The group included Kaiya Wynn, one of Miles’ AAU teammates.
According to Collegiate Girls’ Basketball Report, Tennessee has the nation’s fifth best class of the early signing period.
“I’m excited about just getting there and getting to know all my teammates,” Miles said. “The others who signed, we know each other pretty well.
“I can’t wait to get up there and get worked, get worked by Coach (Kellie) Harper and her staff and work to prove myself.”
Miles, a guard, finished last season averaging 21.5 points, 4.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.8 rebounds as the Lady Flyers went 27-8 and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
“This is a perfect conclusion to the work she has put in for a very long time,” FCHS head girls basketball coach Joey Thacker said. “We are hopeful for a productive season so we can prove that she deserves to be Miss Basketball for 2021.”
FCHS is scheduled to open its season at home Nov. 24 against Madison Southern, and with recruiting wrapped up Miles has one less distraction.
“I could have focused on both,” she said, “but I’m super focused on Franklin County. I really think we have a good team this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.