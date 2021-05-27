Franklin County’s Brooklynn Miles has been named Gatorade’s 2020-2021 Kentucky Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Franklin County's Brooklynn Miles (13) brings the ball upcourt against the defensive pressure of Western Hills' Sakota Wilder in the 41st District Tournament in March. Miles has been named Gatorade's Kentucky Girls Basketball Player of the Year. (State Journal file photo)

Miles, who graduates from FCHS Saturday, averaged 15.8 points and 5.4 assists last season for the Lady Flyers, who went 18-6 and reached the state tournament quarterfinals. She finished her high school career with 2,278 points.

Miles, Kentucky’s Miss Basketball, is ranked as the nation’s No. 89 recruit in the class of 2021 by Prospects Nation. She has a weighted 3.64 grade-point average and has signed to play at Tennessee.

“Brooklynn is an outstanding player,” Great Crossing head coach Glenn Wilson said on Gatorade’s Player of the Year website. “She is very skilled and athletic. She can take over a game when she wants to. She has the skills to score whenever she wants and she’s a great defensive player as well.”

Miles was also a two-time winner of the Traditional Bank Winter Sports Athlete of the Year Award presented by The State Journal.

