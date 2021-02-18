Franklin County senior guard Brooklynn Miles has been nominated for the 44th annual McDonald’s All-American Games teams.
The list of nominees includes more than 700 top girls and boys high school seniors from across the country.
The final team roster of 48 players will be named later this month.
Because of COVID-19, McDonald’s is foregoing in-person games this year after consulting with health and safety experts. The 2021 class will be honored through a virtual celebration.
Miles, who has signed with Tennessee, is averaging 16.2 points per game through nine games this season. She’s shooting 56% from the field including 43% from 3-point range.
She is one of three female players from Kentucky nominated for the team. The others are Brie Crittendon of Ryle and Tierra East of Butler.
Because of COVID issues and inclement weather, the Lady Flyers (7-2) haven’t played since Jan. 22.
Their next scheduled game is at home Saturday against North Oldham at 3:30 p.m.
