Franklin County's Kaden Moorman, who will be a junior this fall, has received offers from three NCAA Division I football schools. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

Franklin County rising junior Kaden Moorman has been going to football camps this summer, looking for exposure and the possibility of getting offers.

He has found both.

Moorman has received three NCAA Division I offers in the past week from Wisconsin, Toledo and Kentucky.

The offer from UK came Sunday, the same day Moorman attended a camp there.

Moorman finished last year rushing for 606 yards and 13 touchdowns for FCHS, which finished as the state runner-up in Class 4A. He also had 26 receptions for 453 yards and four touchdowns.

Despite that success, he hadn’t heard from a lot of schools.

“Not really,” he said. “A bunch of teams follow me on Twitter, and Wisconsin DM’d (direct message) me and said I should go to one of their camps.”

Moorman received his offers from Wisconsin and Kentucky on the same day he attended their camps.

“I was very surprised,” he said. “I didn’t think I’d get an offer the same day. I haven’t been surprised by DI. This has been my dream for so long. I’ve always wanted to go DI.”

Moorman has two more camps on his calendar, Saturday at South Carolina and June 26 at Louisville, but said he might go to more.

He doesn’t plan to pick a college until the beginning of his senior year or after his senior season of football.

“I’m just looking for the best team that fits me with running and passing,” Moorman said, “and helping me going to the next level.”

Moorman said he doesn’t have a favorite college football team, although he followed the University of Miami when Devin Hester played there. Hester played 11 years in the NFL as a wide receiver and return specialist.

“I’ve tried to pattern my game after him,” Moorman said. “I’ve been watching Devin Hester since I was 4 years old.”

Moorman has received feedback from coaches at camps, and there are several things they like about his game.

“They like my hands, the way I run routes as a running back, my balance and speed for being as big as I am, and my vision and awareness,” he said.

Moorman stands 5-11 and weighs 207 pounds.

Since Kentucky offered on Sunday, Moorman said he’s heard from UK fans. One, on Instagram, told him to commit now. Others have been on Twitter sending GIFs, like one where Kentucky players are walking out for a game through smoke.

“The whole thing is pretty cool,” Moorman said.

