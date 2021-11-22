Franklin County junior running back Kaden Moorman has been named the Class 4A District 4 Player of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association (KFCA).

111321.FBall-FC Moorman_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Kaden Moorman (10) has been named the Class 4A District 4 Player of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association. (File photo)

A University of Kentucky commit, Moorman has rushed for 1,328 yards and 25 touchdowns. He's also also caught 13 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns, and he's scored another two touchdowns on kickoff returns.

FCHS head coach Eddie James was named the Class 4A District 4 Coach of the Year by the KFCA.

The Flyers (10-3) have reached the semifinals of the Class 4A state playoffs and will play at Johnson Central Friday at 7:30 p.m.

