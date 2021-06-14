052521.AthleteWeek-Myers_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Bennett Myers has been named first team all-state by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association. (State Journal file photo)

Franklin County junior Bennett Myers has been named first team all-state by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Myers was one of seven juniors named to the first team.

He finished the season hitting .523 with an on-base percentage of .627.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription