Franklin County's Bennett Myers has been named the 11th Region Player of the Year by the 11th Region baseball coaches. (State Journal file photo)

Myers, a senior this season, hit .447 with nine doubles, three home runs and 19 runs batted in. He struck out just seven times in 94 plate appearances.

Myers has signed with Tennessee, the top-ranked team in the country.

