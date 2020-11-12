111420.BennettMyers_submitted.jpg

Bennett Myers, a junior at Franklin County, is ranked as the No. 2 overall player and No. 1 right-handed pitcher in the state for the Class of 2022. (Photo submitted)

Franklin County junior Bennett Myers was ranked as the No. 2 overall player and the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in Kentucky's Class of 2022 by Perfect Game USA, the world's largest baseball scouting service, in its final rankings for 2020.

He was also ranked 140th among right-handed pitchers and 468th among overall players in the country.

Myers has committed to Tennessee.

