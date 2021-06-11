LEXINGTON — This year, because of COVID and restrictions, has been a tough one for a lot of people, but Franklin County junior Jaden Oldham will remember it fondly.
“Two regional championships and one state championship,” she said after winning the shot put Friday at the Class 2A KHSAA State Track & Field Championships at the University of Kentucky. “2021 has been a pretty good year.”
Oldham, a member of the FCHS basketball team, won the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, her personal best.
Western Hills’ Maddie Muller brought home a state championship in the 100-meter dash, winning the race in 12.44 seconds.
Muller, a junior, won a medal in each of the four events in which she competed, finishing third in the 200-meter dash, fourth in the long jump and seventh in the 4x400-meter relay with teammates Emma Campbell, Carson Graves and Emily Harrod.
Competitors who finish in the top eight of their events earned a medal and points for their teams.
The Lady Flyers medaled in eight of their 11 events to finish third in the team standings with 43 points. The Christian Academy of Louisville won the team title with 80 points, and Mercer County was second with 74.
FCHS coach Phil Smith said he wasn’t surprised by the Lady Flyers’ success.
“They did about what I expected them to do,” he said. “Laken (Ellis) did a really good job in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Shauvi (Kennedy) did well in the 100 and 200, and Taylor did well in the long jump and triple jump, and we had Jaden and Rebecca (Bloemer) doing a good job in the throwing events.
“I thought we could have won several events. We graduate Laken and Taylor, but most of the team is returning, and I can’t wait to get back out there next year and get rolling again.”
In addition to Oldham, other Lady Flyers placing in the top eight of their events were Kennedy, third in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash; Ellis, sixth in the 100-meter hurdles; Manley, third in the triple jump and seventh in the long jump; Bloemer, sixth in the discus throw; and the 4x100-meter relay team of Ellis, Bria Wilson, Manley and Kennedy, which finished second.
Muller came into the state meet as the top seed in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
“I felt a lot of pressure,” she said, “but I tried to control my mentality and stay confident.”
Muller won the 100 in 12.44. Warren Central’s La’Auhnni Lewis was second in 12.53, and Kennedy third in 12.60.
“In the 100, I went in a little nervous because the competition was really close,” Muller said, “but I trusted all the practices and what my coaches had said.
“My start was a little off, but I kept pushing through and gave it my all at the end. It wasn’t the time I wanted, but the place was more important.”
Muller placed third in the 200 with a time of 25.81. Mercer County’s Timberlynn Yeast won the race in 25.62, and Lillian Sebastian of Ashland Blazer was second in 25.68.
“In the 200 I was more nervous,” Muller said. “I felt good through the first 120 (meters). I thought I was doing pretty good, but my competitors really pushed through. I have to congratulate them.
“I’m definitely looking at this year as a positive. I definitely surpassed my goals. I was not expecting to be the top seed in the 100 and 200. That’s amazing. I’m proud of myself, and I’m proud of my team.”
Oldham won the shot put at the Class 2A Region 4 meet with a throw of 33 feet, 2 inches, good for a No. 2 seed at state behind Boyle County’s Hennessy Ison, who came in as the top seed with a throw of 38 feet.
Oldham won state Friday with a throw of 36 feet, and Ison was second at 35-5.25.
“Coming in I knew I had to push myself and just keep my head up, even if my throw was not good," she said. "Hennessy’s a good opponent.”
All six of Oldham’s throws Friday were better than the 33-2 that won the region, but that’s the way her season has gone.
“Every meet I’ve set PRs (personal records) by a foot or two,” she said.
Oldham began competing in the shot put in the seventh grade, but her a broken foot and then COVID set her back. This is her second year of competition in the event.
Western Hills’ Griffin Staude placed third in the 3,200-meter run and was part of the 4x800-meter relay team, along with Josh Downey, Matthias Jones and Jon Eades, that finished sixth.
In the unified events, WHHS’ Morgan Hammond won the mixed 2x50-meter relay with Dillon Withers and the mixed 2x200-meter relay with Tyler Withers. He was second in the mixed shot put with Jacob Fields and the mixed long jump with Aiden Carter.
Here are the results for the FCHS and WHHS competitors.
GIRLS
100-meter hurdles: 6. Laken Ellis (FC) 16.86.
100-meter dash: 1. Maddie Muller (WH) 12.44, 3. Shauvi Kennedy (FC) 12.53, 18. Bria Wilson (FC) 13.28, 21. Carson Graves (WH) 13.80.
1,600-meter run: 15. Emma Campbell (WH) 5:44.14.
4x100-meter relay: 2. FCHS (Laken Ellis, Bria Wilson, Taylor Manley, Shauvi Kennedy) 49.58.
400-meter dash: 11.Carson Graves (WH) 1:02.25.
300-meter hurdles: 11. Laken Ellis (FC) 51.02.
800-meter run: 9. Emma Campbell (WH) 2:25.62.
200-meter dash: 3. Maddie Muller (WH) 25.81, 4. Shauvi Kennedy (FC) 26.05.
4x400-meter relay: 7. WHHS (Emma Campbell, Carson Graves, Emily Harrod, Maddie Muller) 4:12.92.
Shot put: 1. Jaden Oldham (FC) 36-00, 21. Rebecca Bloemer (FC) 27-11.25.
Discus throw: 6. Rebecca Bloemer (FC) 95-04.
Long jump: 4. Madie Muller (WH) 17-00.50, 7. Taylor Manley (FC) 16-05.75.
Triple jump: 3. Taylor Manley (FC) 37-02.
BOYS
4x800-meter relay: 6. WHHS (Josh Downey, Jon Eades, Matthias Jones, Griffin Staude) 8:43.91.
100-meter dash: 13. Bryce Tucker (FC) 11.33.
4x100-meter relay: 21. FCHS (Jai’zon Collins, Kaden Moorman, Ty Taylor, Bryce Tucker) 47.21.
800-meter run: 17. Josh Downey (WH) 2:07.92.
200-meter dash: 18. Bryce Tucker (FC) 23.61.
3,200-meter run: 3. Griffin Staude (WH) 9:44.08.
4x400-meter relay: 19. WHHS (Josh Downey, Dillon Withers, Navier Starks, Griffin Staude) 3:47.61.
Shot put: 11. James Hixon (WH) 43-08.
Discus throw: 11. James Hixon (WH) 125-10.
Long jump: 18. Dillon Withers (WH) 18-02.50.
UNIFIED
Mixed shot put: 2. Morgan Hammond/Jacob Fields (WH) 60-10.75.
Mixed long jump: 2. Morgan Hammond/Aiden Carter (WH) 23-10.25.
Mixed 2x50-yard relay: 1. WHHS (Morgan Hammond, Dillon Withers) 13.06.
Mixed 2x200-yard relay: 1. WHHS (Morgan Hammond, Tyler Withers) 54.70.
