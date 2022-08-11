Meriah Price and Amelia Wells both scored two goals as the Franklin County girls soccer team defeated Bath County 7-1 Wednesday in the Gary Terry Classic at Woodford County.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Brett Hall, Jayden Dummitt and Avery Boler each scored a goal for FCHS, and Hall had an assist.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription