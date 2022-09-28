Franklin County's Savannah Salchli prepares to hit from a fairway at the Winchester Country Club Tuesday in the first round of the state tournament. Salchli shot an 82 and qualified for the final rounds of the tournament next week in Bowling Green. (Photo submitted)
Franklin County senior Savannah Salchli ended a drought for the FCHS girls golf program.
Salchli shot an 82 Tuesday in the state tournament first round at the Winchester Country Club and earned a spot in the final rounds of the state tournament to be played Oct. 7-8 at the Bowling Green Country Club.
Salchli is the first Lady Flyer to qualify for the state tournament since 2008.
The first round of the state tournament was played at three sites, with Regions 1-4 playing at the Owensboro Country Club, Regions 5-8 playing at Heritage Hill Golf Club in Shepherdsville and Regions 9-12 playing in Winchester.
The top three teams at each first-round site, along with the top 15 individuals not on those teams, advance to Bowling Green.
Salchli tied for seventh overall, and the highest score that qualified for Bowling Green was an 88.
Lexington Catholic was the winning team Tuesday with a score of 329, followed by Madison Central at 332 and Mason County at 384.
Lexington Catholic’s Bella Brooks was medalist with a two-over par 74.
• Frankfort senior Garrett Wellman played in the first round of the boys state tournament Monday at the Winchester Country Club and shot 83, missing the cut for Bowling Green.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.