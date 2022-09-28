Franklin County senior Savannah Salchli ended a drought for the FCHS girls golf program.

Salchli shot an 82 Tuesday in the state tournament first round at the Winchester Country Club and earned a spot in the final rounds of the state tournament to be played Oct. 7-8 at the Bowling Green Country Club.

092822.Glf-FC Salchli_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's Savannah Salchli prepares to hit from a fairway at the Winchester Country Club Tuesday in the first round of the state tournament. Salchli shot an 82 and qualified for the final rounds of the tournament next week in Bowling Green. (Photo submitted)

