Golf season isn’t over for Franklin County senior Savannah Salchli.

Salchli shot 78 Monday in the Region 9 tournament at the Woodford Club in Versailles to advance to the first round of the state tournament.

092422.Savannah Salchli and parents_submitted.jpg

Franklin County senior Savannah Salchli, with her parents Teresa and Stan Salchli, shot a 78 at the Region 9 tournament Tuesday to qualify for the first round of the state tournament. (Photo submitted)

