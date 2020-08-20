082120.FCGGlf-Salchli_submitted.jpeg

Franklin County's Savannah Salchli tees off during a tri-match at Juniper Hill Wednesday. She had the low score for the local golfers with a 41. (Photo submitted)

Franklin County's Savannah Salchli shot a 41 to lead local golfers in a tri-match among FCHS, Anderson County and Western Hills Wednesday at Juniper.

Anderson edged the Lady Flyers in the team standings, 179-180, and WHHS shot 201.

The local teams will be playing at the Frankfort Country Club Friday at 2 p.m.

