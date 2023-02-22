Franklin County's Rachel Shropshire and Juliana Frazee have been named to the 11th Region all-region girls basketball team for the regular season.

Shropshire, a junior, is averaging 10.6 points and 4.6 rebounds this season, and Frazee, a sophomore, is averaging 10 points and 6.5 rebounds.

