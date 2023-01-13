Franklin County and Western Hills competed at a swim meet in Elizabethtown Jan. 6 against Elizabethtown, Fern Creek and Whitefield Academy.

Franklin County’s Katie Sivinski won the 50 freestyle and was fourth in the breaststroke.

