Franklin County's Madison McCoy pitches against Lexington Catholic Thursday in the championship game of the Kentucky 2A Section 5 tournament at Sally Gaines Field. Lexington Catholic won 16-3. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County’s run in the 2A Section 5 softball tournament ended with a 16-3 loss to Lexington Catholic in the championship game Thursday at Sally Gaines Field.
Lexington Catholic had the bases loaded with two outs in the first inning when Kayla Mattingly hit a home run to put the Lady Knights up 4-0.
“They could have easily laid down after that but they didn’t,” FCHS coach Tracy Spickard said about her team, “and I’m super proud of them for that.”
Lexington Catholic added four runs in the third inning and one in the fourth for a 9-0 advantage.
The Lady Flyers got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring all three of their runs. Avery Lofton, Sierra Watson and Madison McCoy each had a base hit, with an error on McCoy’s single allowing her to go to third, and FCHS drew two walks.
Lexington Catholic scored two runs in the fifth inning to go up 11-3 and added five runs in the sixth. The game ended in the bottom of the sixth on the mercy rule.
The Lady Knights (4-3) finished with 17 hits, led by Mattingly with a home run and four singles. They advance to the Kentucky 2A Championship Tournament to be played April 22-23 in Owensboro.
“They’re a good team, and they showed why that made that run at the state tournament and finished as runner-up,” Spickard said. “(Abby) Hammond did a good job in the circle, and her pitches kept us off balance.”
Franklin County’s hits were two singles each from McCoy and Lofton, and a single apiece from Rylee Warner, Kaytlyn Spickard and Watson.
“I’m proud of them for their grit and their fight. This was our first time in the 2A, and we’ll learn from this.”
Franklin County is scheduled to play in a tournament in Clarksville, Tennessee, Friday and Saturday.
