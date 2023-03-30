Franklin County’s run in the 2A Section 5 softball tournament ended with a 16-3 loss to Lexington Catholic in the championship game Thursday at Sally Gaines Field.

Lexington Catholic had the bases loaded with two outs in the first inning when Kayla Mattingly hit a home run to put the Lady Knights up 4-0.

033123.SBall-FC McCoy_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Madison McCoy pitches against Lexington Catholic Thursday in the championship game of the Kentucky 2A Section 5 tournament at Sally Gaines Field. Lexington Catholic won 16-3. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

