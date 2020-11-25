Franklin County head softball coach Tracy Spickard has been named the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s softball Coach of the Year for 2019-2020.
The National Federation of State High School Associations recognizes coach of the year honorees from each state as part of its annual awards program.
Those named coach of the year at the state level advance for consideration for sectional coach of the year honors. Those are chosen through a combination of their coaching accomplishments as well as their contributions outside of competition to help grow their respective sport.
Spickard is entering her 25th season as the head coach at FCHS and has compiled a career record of 537 wins, 295 losses and five ties. She is second in the state among active coaches with the most career wins, trailing Meade County’s Penny Reece with 653 victories.
A letter from the KHSAA said Spickard was selected based upon the positive work she has done with the athletes in her program.
Spickard, who is also the athletics director at FCHS, is a director of the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association (KSCA).
Butch Turner has been announced as one of KSCA’s 2021 Hall of Fame inductees.
Turner retired from the FCHS coaching staff last year after spending 24 years as an assistant coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.