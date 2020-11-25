112720.FCSBall-Turner-Spickard_submitted.jpg

Former Franklin County assistant softball coach Butch Turner, left, has been selected for induction into the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association's Hall of Fame, and current FCHS head softball coach Tracy Spickard has been named the KHSAA Softball Coach of the Year. (Photo submitted)

Franklin County head softball coach Tracy Spickard has been named the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s softball Coach of the Year for 2019-2020.

The National Federation of State High School Associations recognizes coach of the year honorees from each state as part of its annual awards program.

Those named coach of the year at the state level advance for consideration for sectional coach of the year honors. Those are chosen through a combination of their coaching accomplishments as well as their contributions outside of competition to help grow their respective sport.

Spickard is entering her 25th season as the head coach at FCHS and has compiled a career record of 537 wins, 295 losses and five ties. She is second in the state among active coaches with the most career wins, trailing Meade County’s Penny Reece with 653 victories.

A letter from the KHSAA said Spickard was selected based upon the positive work she has done with the athletes in her program.

Spickard, who is also the athletics director at FCHS, is a director of the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association (KSCA).

Butch Turner has been announced as one of KSCA’s 2021 Hall of Fame inductees.

Turner retired from the FCHS coaching staff last year after spending 24 years as an assistant coach.

