Franklin County girls soccer coach Jon Sutphin reached a milestone Monday.
When the Lady Flyers shut out Bryan Station 9-0 at FCHS, it marked Sutphin’s 100th win as the Lady Flyers’ head coach.
“It’s the girls I’ve coached, who are extremely talented — that’s why I’m at 100 wins,” he said. “I give a little instruction, throw the ball out, and they go from there. They’re the reason I’ve had the success I’ve had as a coach.”
Sutphin has been involved with soccer for over 35 years, as a player, an official and a coach.
He spent the 2012 season as an assistant for the FCHS girls team under Louis Tandy. When Tandy took over as the FCHS boys head coach in 2013, Sutphin became the girls head coach.
Sutphin’s daughter Savannah was a senior on his first team as head coach, and he’s stayed for another seven seasons.
“It’s just a love of the game and the opportunity to share it with these young ladies,” he said. “For me, it’s almost like they’re my daughters. Over the years I’ve adopted 100, 125 girls.
“Hopefully I’m doing more than teaching them about soccer and that I’m able to help them with life experiences they deal with. They all come from a variety of backgrounds.”
Sutphin is from Salem, Virginia, where he graduated from Salem High School in 1983.
“I grew up a child of divorced parents, and I had an alcoholic parent,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of stuff.”
That played a role in his career choice.
“I went to college to be a youth minister,” he said. “My youth minister growing up said what I’d been through gave me the opportunity to impact kids.”
Sutphin graduated from Kentucky Christian College and came to Frankfort in 1989 to be the youth minister at Capital City Christian Church. He’s now the church’s executive minister.
“What happened when I grew up made me want to be different,” he said, “to have a different marriage, to be a different parent.”
He and his wife, Ashley, celebrated their 27th anniversary last month. They have two children — Savannah, 24, who will celebrate her first anniversary this month, and Olivia, 20, a junior at Kentucky.
“Every year I make sure it’s OK with her before I step out the door,” Sutphin said about his wife. “That’s the most important relationship in my life, outside of my relationship with Jesus Christ.
“For three months out of the year she’s a soccer widow, and she’s very gracious allowing me to do something I dearly love.”
The Lady Flyers are 4-3 this season heading into a district game Wednesday at Great Crossing.
They’re the three-time defending district champions, and they’ve won the last six Rotary Capital City Classics. The tournament wasn’t played this year because the season was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.
As the season rolls on, Sutphin continues his dual role as coach and adviser.
“Sometimes they send me a text message saying they need to talk, or they come up after practice and ask if we can talk,” he said about his players.
“Whether it’s a school issue, a family relationship, a parent relationship, a boyfriend issue, hopefully I can provide counsel for the situation they find themselves in.”
