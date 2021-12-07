Franklin County girls basketball coach Joey Thacker has racked up some impressive numbers during his career at FCHS.
Now in his 19th year as the Lady Flyers’ head coach, Thacker has more than 400 wins, and FCHS has won the last eight 41st District championships.
Last week Thacker was recognized for his success, receiving the John Wooden Legacy Award.
Wooden coached at UCLA from 1948-1975, compiling a 620-147 record and winning 10 NCAA championships.
“I have to say it’s really cool because no matter how big or small a fan you are of the game, that’s a name you recognize,” Thacker said. “Rodney Woods (of Wayne County) won on the boys side, and he’s a good friend of mine. He’s a really good coach who’s had a lot of success. I think he’s one of the best high school coaches in the country.”
This is the first year for the award. According to a press release sent out by the National High School Basketball Coaches Association, the NHSBCA has teamed with the Wooden family and the Paycom Wooden Legacy tournament to present an annual John Wooden Legacy Award to a boys and girls coach in each state.
This year, 78 scholastic leaders from 41 states were honored.
FCHS is 3-0 this season, giving Thacker a 434-209 record at the school. The Lady Flyers have won the district championship 12 of the last 14 years, and they’ve claimed the 11th Region title five of the past seven years, including last season.
“I’ve had really good assistant coaches, really good kids and really good parents,” Thacker said.
The award, according to the press release, seeks to honor scholastic basketball coaches around the country who are educators and have achieved excellence on the floor, in the classroom and in the community that further embody the characteristics and legacy of Wooden. The criteria for the award are rooted in the ideals of education, longevity, character, service and excellence.
After winning both of its games in the Independence Bank Tip-Off Classic last weekend in Owensboro, FCHS plays in the Toyota Classic in Georgetown this week, taking on Great Crossing, Simon Kenton and Scott County.
The Lady Flyers will be playing in the Queen of the Commonwealth Dec. 19-22 at Bullitt East and the Louisville Invitational Tournament Jan. 25-30 at Valley High School.
“It’s just cool to look back at what we’ve tried to build here,” Thacker said. “So many people have helped along the way, and I’m so thankful for all the kids in this program over the years and the hard work they put in, and most importantly, we did it the right way.”
