Franklin County’s Bryce Tucker won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Mercer County all-comers track and field meet Tuesday.

Tucker won the 100-meter dash in 11.62 seconds and the 200 in 23.66 seconds.

Other local winners were FCHS’ Fred Farrier II (triple jump), Elizabeth Valles (3,200-meter run) and the girls 4x100-meter relay team of Taylor Manley, Avery Sanford, Laken Ellis and Jayden Dummitt, and Western Hills’ Maddie Muller (100-meter dash) and Carson Graves (400-meter dash).

Mercer County won both the boys and girls team titles. FCHS was third and WHHS fifth in the girls team standings. On the boys side, the Flyers were fourth and Western Hills was sixth.

Here are the results for the local competitors.

GIRLS

4x800-meter relay: 2. FCHS (Elizabeth Valles, Abbey Grimes, Arantza Valladares-Valles, Riley Gillis) 12:37.77.

100-meter hurdles: 3. Laken Ellis (FC) 17.96, 4. Isabelle Powell (FC) 18.61, 5. Taylor Manley (FC) 19.32, 7. Kelsey Sowders (FC) 20.49.

100-meter dash: 1. Maddie Muller (WH) 12.78, 4. Carson Graves (WH) 13.63, 6. Avery Sanford (FC) 13.96, 9. Jayden Dummitt (FC) 14.24, 14. Colleen Shaffer (WH)14.88, 17. O’Mara Tolliver (WH) 15.04.

1,600-meter run: 5. Eliza Boone (FC) 6:59.89, 7. Arantza Valladares-Valles (FC) 7:03.77, 8. Riley Gillis (FC) 7:08.02, 9. Juliana Salamanca (FC) 7:12.63.

4x100-meter relay: 1. FCHS (Taylor Manley, Avery Sanford, Laken Ellis, Jayden Dummitt) 54.04.

400-meter dash: 1. Carson Graves (WH) 1:02.57, 4. Emily Harrod (WH) 1:05.27, 8. Allison Harrod (WH) 1:12.42, 11. Colleen Shaffer (WH) 1:17.87.

300-meter hurdles: 2. Laken Ellis (FC) 52.60, 6. Isabelle Powell (FC) 56.83, 8. O’Mara Tolliver (WH) 1:00.70.

800-meter run: 7. Sara Jones (WH) 2:58.84, 10. Abbey Grimes (FC) 3:07.91, 12. Eliza Boone (FC) 3:09.30, 16. Emily Harrod (WH) 3:20.75, 17. Juliana Salamanca (FC) 3:21.37 18. Maria Valles (FC) 3;22.73.

200-meter dash: 2. Maddie Muller (WH) 26.72, 3. Carson Graves (WH) 28.56, 5. Avery Sanford (FC) 29.47, 8. Jayden Dummitt (FC) 29.96, 13. Colleen Shaffer (WH) 33.11.

3,200-meter run: 1. Elizabeth Valles (FC) 14:37.02.

Shot put: 3. Rebecca Bloemer (FC) 28-00, 4. Jaden Oldham (FC) 27-07.50, 11. Leah Hibbitts (WH) 19-01 13. Rory Shields (WH) 16-04.

Discus throw: 4. Rebecca Bloemer (FC) 80-05, 5. Leah Hibbitts (WH) 73-09, 8. Jaden Oldham (FC) 62-05, 14. Rory Shields (WH) 47-04.

Long jump: 2. Taylor Manley (WH) 15-03.50, 4. Maddie Muller (WH) 15-03, 12. Isabelle Powell (FC) 11-05, 14. Kelsey Sowders (FC) 10-04.

Triple jump: 4. Taylor Manley (FC) 33-04.50.

BOYS

4x800-meter relay: 6. WHHS (Nathan Goodpaster, Brenden Bass, Steven Myers, Matthias Jones) 10:46.31.

100-meter dash: 1. Bryce Tucker (FC) 11.62, 3. Fred Farrier II (FC) 11.79, 4. Kayden Moorman (FC) 11.81, 6. Dillon Withers (WH) 11.86, 12. Tyler Withers (WH) 12.36, 15. Jeffery Parker (WH) 12.49, 16. Zack Claudio (FC) 12.59 19. Navier Starks (WH) 12.77.

4x200-meter relay: 4. FCHS (Henry Nsiah, Jai’zon Collins, Ty Taylor, Jayden Mattison) 1:40.71.

1,600-meter run: 2. Griffin Staude (WH) 4:33.66, 4. Joshua Downey (WH) 4:51.27, 5. Chase Sweger (FH) 4:57.33, 12. Jackson Butler (FC) 5:41.08, 14. Ethan Begin (FC) 5;49.17, 18. Nathan Goodpaster (WH) 5:57.22, 22. Steven Myers (WH) 6:42.55.

400-meter dash: 3. Zac Cox (FC) 56.98, 4. Navier Starks (WH) 58.41, 5. Grant Parsley (WH) 58.96, 6. Shakur Muhammad (FC) 59.28, 9. Jeffery Parker (WH) 1:00.89, 13. Aiden Carter (WH) 1:04.18, 22. Grayson Wilhite (FC) 1:14.86.

300-meter hurdles: 4. Henry Nsiah (FC) 47.66, 7. Luke Toothaker (FC) 56.63, 10. Drew Kemper (FC) 1:07.90.

800-meter run: 2. Griffin Staude (WH) 2:06.07,4. Chase Sweger (FH) 2:12.05, 6. Matthias Jones (WH) 2:17.59, 16. Jackson Butler (FC) 2:32.68, 19. Gaven Rucker (WH) 2;38.84, 20. Ethan Begin (FC) 2;39.50, 24. Brigham Boone (FC) 2:53.76.

200-meter dash: 1. Bryce Tucker (FC) 23.66, 3. Fred Farrier II (FC) 23.87, 7. Ty Taylor (FC) 25.17, 10. Navier Starks (WH) 25.81, 11. Jai’zon Collins (FC) 26.24.

3,200-meter run: 4. Jon Eades (WH) 11:22.39, 8. Luke Staude (WH) 12:12.15, 9. Brenden Bass (WH) 12:24.75.

Shot put: 6. Taylor Childers (WH) 36-10, 8. Jacob Fields (WH) 36-05, 14. Clay Campbell (WH) 28-04.

Discus throw: 2. James Hixon (WH) 124-09, 8. Jacob Fields (WH) 93-06, 11. Taylor Childers (WH) 86-10, 14. Brigham Boone (FC) 81-11, 16. Clay Campbell (WH) 68-05.

Long jump: 5. Jayden Mattison (FC) 17-10, 8. Dillon Withers (WH) 17-04.50, 11. Henry Andrews (FC) 16-08, 14. Ty Taylor (FC) 15-08, 21. Aiden Carter (WH) 14-04.50, 23. Tyler Withers (WH) 13-07.

Triple jump: 1. Fred Farrier II (FC) 41-05, 7. Aiden Carter (WH) 33-10.50, 8. Henry Andrews (FC) 33-05, 11. Drew Kemper (FC) 26-04.

High jump: 4. Jayden Mattison (FC) 5-02.

