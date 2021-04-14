Franklin County’s Bryce Tucker won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Mercer County all-comers track and field meet Tuesday.
Tucker won the 100-meter dash in 11.62 seconds and the 200 in 23.66 seconds.
Other local winners were FCHS’ Fred Farrier II (triple jump), Elizabeth Valles (3,200-meter run) and the girls 4x100-meter relay team of Taylor Manley, Avery Sanford, Laken Ellis and Jayden Dummitt, and Western Hills’ Maddie Muller (100-meter dash) and Carson Graves (400-meter dash).
Mercer County won both the boys and girls team titles. FCHS was third and WHHS fifth in the girls team standings. On the boys side, the Flyers were fourth and Western Hills was sixth.
Here are the results for the local competitors.
GIRLS
4x800-meter relay: 2. FCHS (Elizabeth Valles, Abbey Grimes, Arantza Valladares-Valles, Riley Gillis) 12:37.77.
100-meter hurdles: 3. Laken Ellis (FC) 17.96, 4. Isabelle Powell (FC) 18.61, 5. Taylor Manley (FC) 19.32, 7. Kelsey Sowders (FC) 20.49.
100-meter dash: 1. Maddie Muller (WH) 12.78, 4. Carson Graves (WH) 13.63, 6. Avery Sanford (FC) 13.96, 9. Jayden Dummitt (FC) 14.24, 14. Colleen Shaffer (WH)14.88, 17. O’Mara Tolliver (WH) 15.04.
1,600-meter run: 5. Eliza Boone (FC) 6:59.89, 7. Arantza Valladares-Valles (FC) 7:03.77, 8. Riley Gillis (FC) 7:08.02, 9. Juliana Salamanca (FC) 7:12.63.
4x100-meter relay: 1. FCHS (Taylor Manley, Avery Sanford, Laken Ellis, Jayden Dummitt) 54.04.
400-meter dash: 1. Carson Graves (WH) 1:02.57, 4. Emily Harrod (WH) 1:05.27, 8. Allison Harrod (WH) 1:12.42, 11. Colleen Shaffer (WH) 1:17.87.
300-meter hurdles: 2. Laken Ellis (FC) 52.60, 6. Isabelle Powell (FC) 56.83, 8. O’Mara Tolliver (WH) 1:00.70.
800-meter run: 7. Sara Jones (WH) 2:58.84, 10. Abbey Grimes (FC) 3:07.91, 12. Eliza Boone (FC) 3:09.30, 16. Emily Harrod (WH) 3:20.75, 17. Juliana Salamanca (FC) 3:21.37 18. Maria Valles (FC) 3;22.73.
200-meter dash: 2. Maddie Muller (WH) 26.72, 3. Carson Graves (WH) 28.56, 5. Avery Sanford (FC) 29.47, 8. Jayden Dummitt (FC) 29.96, 13. Colleen Shaffer (WH) 33.11.
3,200-meter run: 1. Elizabeth Valles (FC) 14:37.02.
Shot put: 3. Rebecca Bloemer (FC) 28-00, 4. Jaden Oldham (FC) 27-07.50, 11. Leah Hibbitts (WH) 19-01 13. Rory Shields (WH) 16-04.
Discus throw: 4. Rebecca Bloemer (FC) 80-05, 5. Leah Hibbitts (WH) 73-09, 8. Jaden Oldham (FC) 62-05, 14. Rory Shields (WH) 47-04.
Long jump: 2. Taylor Manley (WH) 15-03.50, 4. Maddie Muller (WH) 15-03, 12. Isabelle Powell (FC) 11-05, 14. Kelsey Sowders (FC) 10-04.
Triple jump: 4. Taylor Manley (FC) 33-04.50.
BOYS
4x800-meter relay: 6. WHHS (Nathan Goodpaster, Brenden Bass, Steven Myers, Matthias Jones) 10:46.31.
100-meter dash: 1. Bryce Tucker (FC) 11.62, 3. Fred Farrier II (FC) 11.79, 4. Kayden Moorman (FC) 11.81, 6. Dillon Withers (WH) 11.86, 12. Tyler Withers (WH) 12.36, 15. Jeffery Parker (WH) 12.49, 16. Zack Claudio (FC) 12.59 19. Navier Starks (WH) 12.77.
4x200-meter relay: 4. FCHS (Henry Nsiah, Jai’zon Collins, Ty Taylor, Jayden Mattison) 1:40.71.
1,600-meter run: 2. Griffin Staude (WH) 4:33.66, 4. Joshua Downey (WH) 4:51.27, 5. Chase Sweger (FH) 4:57.33, 12. Jackson Butler (FC) 5:41.08, 14. Ethan Begin (FC) 5;49.17, 18. Nathan Goodpaster (WH) 5:57.22, 22. Steven Myers (WH) 6:42.55.
400-meter dash: 3. Zac Cox (FC) 56.98, 4. Navier Starks (WH) 58.41, 5. Grant Parsley (WH) 58.96, 6. Shakur Muhammad (FC) 59.28, 9. Jeffery Parker (WH) 1:00.89, 13. Aiden Carter (WH) 1:04.18, 22. Grayson Wilhite (FC) 1:14.86.
300-meter hurdles: 4. Henry Nsiah (FC) 47.66, 7. Luke Toothaker (FC) 56.63, 10. Drew Kemper (FC) 1:07.90.
800-meter run: 2. Griffin Staude (WH) 2:06.07,4. Chase Sweger (FH) 2:12.05, 6. Matthias Jones (WH) 2:17.59, 16. Jackson Butler (FC) 2:32.68, 19. Gaven Rucker (WH) 2;38.84, 20. Ethan Begin (FC) 2;39.50, 24. Brigham Boone (FC) 2:53.76.
200-meter dash: 1. Bryce Tucker (FC) 23.66, 3. Fred Farrier II (FC) 23.87, 7. Ty Taylor (FC) 25.17, 10. Navier Starks (WH) 25.81, 11. Jai’zon Collins (FC) 26.24.
3,200-meter run: 4. Jon Eades (WH) 11:22.39, 8. Luke Staude (WH) 12:12.15, 9. Brenden Bass (WH) 12:24.75.
Shot put: 6. Taylor Childers (WH) 36-10, 8. Jacob Fields (WH) 36-05, 14. Clay Campbell (WH) 28-04.
Discus throw: 2. James Hixon (WH) 124-09, 8. Jacob Fields (WH) 93-06, 11. Taylor Childers (WH) 86-10, 14. Brigham Boone (FC) 81-11, 16. Clay Campbell (WH) 68-05.
Long jump: 5. Jayden Mattison (FC) 17-10, 8. Dillon Withers (WH) 17-04.50, 11. Henry Andrews (FC) 16-08, 14. Ty Taylor (FC) 15-08, 21. Aiden Carter (WH) 14-04.50, 23. Tyler Withers (WH) 13-07.
Triple jump: 1. Fred Farrier II (FC) 41-05, 7. Aiden Carter (WH) 33-10.50, 8. Henry Andrews (FC) 33-05, 11. Drew Kemper (FC) 26-04.
High jump: 4. Jayden Mattison (FC) 5-02.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.