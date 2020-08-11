The Franklin County and Western Hills boys golf teams competed in the Rocket Invitational Monday at Weissinger Hills in Shelbyville.
FCHS posted a team score of 363 to place 10th, and WHHS was 14th with a score of 380.
FCHS’ Abe VanHouten had the best finish among the local golfers, shooting an 83 and tying for 26th place. Rounding out the scoring for the Flyers were Ben Bevington, 87; Zach Perry, 96; Will Dowler, 97; and Will Logan, 104.
Carter Smith and Jackson Whitaker both shot 91 to lead the Wolverines, followed by Lathan Roy, 98; Jaxson Hill, 100; and Landon Locker, 114.
St. Xavier won the tournament with a score of 298, and St. Henry was runner-up at 308.
