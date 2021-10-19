Franklin County's bench celebrates a service ace during the Lady Flyers' 41st District volleyball tournament match Tuesday against Western Hills at Great Crossing. FCHS won 3-0 to advance to the championship match. (Linda Younkin | Stat Journal)
Western Hills' Allie Dick (27) sends the ball past the outstretched hands of Franklin County's Carlee VanHouten during Tuesday's 41st District tournament semifinal at Great Crossing. FCHS won 3-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
GEORGETOWN — Franklin County’s volleyball team had a couple of goals on the line Tuesday when it played Western Hills in the 41st District tournament semifinals — a trip to the 11th Region tournament and a winning record.
FCHS achieved both goals with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-20) win over the Lady Wolverines at Great Crossing. The Lady Flyers will play Great Crossing Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the championship, and both teams advance to the 11th Region tournament.
“I’m super excited,” FCHS coach Dale Adkins said. “I’m proud to be this team’s coach. They’ve done so well this year and done some things that haven’t been done for a few years.
“They’ve stepped up to every challenge; they’ve done everything we asked them to do. They put in the work in the offseason, and it shows.”
This will be the first time in Adkins’ tenure, which began in 2018, that the Lady Flyers have advanced to the regional tournament. Their last appearance was in 2017.
Wednesday’s victory also secured a winning record for Franklin County, now 18-15, regardless of what happens the rest of the season. FCHS’ last winning season was in 2013.
Western Hills stayed close to FCHS in the early stages of the first two games. In the third game the Lady Wolverines got within one point on two occasions midway through, the last time at 16-15, before FCHS pulled away at the end for the win.
“I told the team afterwards I knew Western Hills would make some runs on us,” Adkins said. “We made some mistakes, but we played through them and held off every run.
"We had a lot of contributions. We had Sara (Marelli) and Emma Perkins on the first row especially, and Sophie Durfour was doing what she's done all year."
Western Hills closes out the season at 7-28.
“Franklin County played well, and we didn’t play with the intensity we needed to play with to stay with them,” WHHS coach Scott Hudson said. “We did do better on some things.
“Our passing was better than it has been all season, and we were much better on covering. Give credit to Franklin County for winning the match. We’ll come back next year and get back to work.”
WHHS graduates six seniors off this year’s team — Allie Dick, Paige Flynn, Ferni Fuentes, Keeli Lightfoot, Julianne Lush and Anna Shaffer.
