Franklin County's Sophie Dufour, center, hits the ball between Great Crossing's Jazzy Calvert (15) and Amelia Bowers during the 41st District tournament championship game at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. Great Crossing won 3-1. (Linda Younkin)
Franklin County's Isabelle Cecil, left, tries to block a hit by Great Crossing's Jazzy Calvert (15) in the 41st District tournament championship game Thursday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. Great Crossing won 3-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Volleyball players named to the 41st District all-tournament team, from left, are The Frankfort Christian Academy's Brady Barnes and Grace Smith, Frankfort's Kendall Cook and Lilly Effron, Western Hills' Olivia Barker and Rylan Lambert, Great Crossing's Kate Rush, Libby Erwin, Makiyah Justice and Jazzy Calvert, and Franklin County's Sophie Dufour, Isabelle Cecil and Lindsey Fister. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County and Great Crossing’s volleyball teams met twice during the regular season with each team winning a match.
When the two teams squared off Thursday in the 41st District tournament championship, it was Great Crossing that came away with the 3-1 win (25-22, 19-25, 25-10, 25-22) at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
This is the fourth year in a row that Great Crossing has won the district title.
“We played hard and gave it everything we had,” FCHS coach Dale Adkins said. “They were the better team tonight.”
Both teams advance to next week’s 11th Region tournament, where district winners will host district runners-up in the first round. The semifinals and championship will be played at Bryan Station.
Great Crossing (27-7) went ahead early in the first set and led 10-6 before FCHS went on a run to take a 16-14 lead.
The Lady Flyers’ last lead of the set was 20-17. Great Crossing scored four straight points for a 21-20 advantage. The score was tied at 21-21 when the Lady Warhawks began a 4-1 run to take the first set.
“That first set was probably the best first set we’ve played all year,” Adkins said. “We battled back and made them earn every point. One or two plays went Great Crossing’s way, and the set was decided.”
It was FCHS that stormed out to an early lead in the second set, scoring seven of the set’s first eight points.
Franklin County (19-12) led 15-5 before the Lady Warhawks began chipping away at the lead.
FCHS was up 22-14 when Great Crossing scored five straight points to get within three points at 22-19.
Sideout to FCHS made the score 23-19, and Isabelle Cecil served out the set.
With the score 5-4 in Great Crossing’s favor in the third set, the Lady Warhawks scored six straight points for an 11-4 lead and stayed in control the rest of the set.
The fourth set was close throughout with neither team leading by more than four points the entire set.
“Going in we knew they liked to hit the cross,” Adkins said. “We wanted to try to take that away and force them to do some things they didn’t want to do. I thought our front row did a real good job with that.
“I’m proud of them. They didn’t quit, and they fought all the way to the end.”
Named to the all-tournament team were Cecil, Sophie Dufour and Lindsey Fister of FCHS, Olivia Barker and Rylan Lambert of Western Hills, Kendall Cook and Lilly Effron of Frankfort, Brady Barnes and Grace Smith of The Frankfort Christian Academy, and Jazzy Calvert, Kate Rush, Libby Erwin and Makiyah Justice of Great Crossing. Justice was named the tournament MVP.
