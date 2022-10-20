Franklin County and Great Crossing’s volleyball teams met twice during the regular season with each team winning a match.

102222.VBall-FC Dufour-GCross_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Sophie Dufour, center, hits the ball between Great Crossing's Jazzy Calvert (15) and Amelia Bowers during the 41st District tournament championship game at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. Great Crossing won 3-1. (Linda Younkin)

When the two teams squared off Thursday in the 41st District tournament championship, it was Great Crossing that came away with the 3-1 win (25-22, 19-25, 25-10, 25-22) at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

102222.VBall-FC Cecil-GCross Calvert_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Isabelle Cecil, left, tries to block a hit by Great Crossing's Jazzy Calvert (15) in the 41st District tournament championship game Thursday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. Great Crossing won 3-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
102222.VBall-All tourney team_ly.jpg

Volleyball players named to the 41st District all-tournament team, from left, are The Frankfort Christian Academy's Brady Barnes and Grace Smith, Frankfort's Kendall Cook and Lilly Effron, Western Hills' Olivia Barker and Rylan Lambert, Great Crossing's Kate Rush, Libby Erwin, Makiyah Justice and Jazzy Calvert, and Franklin County's Sophie Dufour, Isabelle Cecil and Lindsey Fister. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

