Frankfort's Jekylah Cook (4) puts the ball over the net as Franklin County's Carlee VanHouten (9) and Isabelle Cecil (4) go for the block during Tuesday's match at FCHS. Watching the play is FHS' Pauli Hancock (7) and Olivia Ellis (13). FCHS won 3-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County's Sophie Dufour keeps her eyes on the ball as she gets ready to send it across the net during Tuesday's match against Frankfort at FCHS. Watching the play is FCHS' Lindsey Fister (2). Franklin County won 3-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
The last time Franklin County and Frankfort played each other in volleyball, the match went five sets with FCHS prevailing 3-2.
It was a different story Tuesday as Franklin County defeated FHS 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-11) at FCHS.
“We’re playing well right now,” FCHS coach Dale Adkins said. “One thing we learned this weekend is we have some depth, and we can put in some younger players.
“We did that in the third game tonight, to get them some experience, and they stepped up and did exactly what we needed them to do.”
Tuesday’s match was the Lady Flyers’ eighth match in four days.
Franklin County played six matches Saturday in a tournament at Whitley County, going 5-1 and finishing as runner-up, and on Monday FCHS lost 3-0 at Tates Creek.
Adkins told his team before Tuesday’s match he didn’t want a repeat of its first meeting with Frankfort.
“I told them I didn’t want this to go five games,” he said. “I wanted us to go out and take care of business. I think that’s something that’s prevented us from getting over the hump in the past. We let teams hang around when we need to keep our foot on the gas.”
The Lady Flyers (13-13) stayed in control Tuesday as Frankfort committed 14 unforced errors in two of the three games.
“I’m very disappointed,” FHS coach Eileen Butts said. “This is a game we needed badly to help set us up for the district.”
Frankfort (11-11) plays the CCAA Cougars, a home school team, on Thursday while FCHS plays at Western Hills at 7:30 p.m.
