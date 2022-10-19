Franklin County volleyball players celebrate a service ace during Wednesday's 41st District tournament match against Frankfort. From left are Sophie Dufour (1), Lindsey Fister, Laurae Heady, Alana Romero-Lozano (15), Isabelle Cecil (4) and Keyonna Taylor. FCHS won 3-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County’s volleyball team beat Frankfort twice in the regular season, but the Lady Flyers were taking nothing for granted when the two teams met Wednesday in the 41st District tournament.
FCHS defeated the Lady Panthers 3-0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-12) at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium and will play Great Crossing Thursday at 6 p.m. for the district championship.
Franklin County (19-11) and Great Crossing both advance to next week’s 11th Region tournament.
“We had a good couple practices, and we talked about being focused,” FCHS coach Dale Adkins said. “When you get to the postseason it’s a whole different animal.
“When I was a referee, I saw some pretty strange stuff — a team that hadn’t won a game all year beating the No. 1 team in the district. We emphasized being focused, keeping the game clean, limiting our mistakes, and we did a real good job of that tonight.”
Frankfort, which had defeated The Frankfort Christian Academy in tournament play Monday, stayed with the Lady Flyers early in each set, but FCHS pulled away each time.
“They’re No. 1 (seed), and they’re big,” FHS coach Kelcie Turner said about FCHS. “I think how green we are really showed tonight.
“We started every set strong, but when they made a run our inexperience showed.”
The second set was tied at 9-9 when FCHS went on a 16-1 run to close it out. Laurae Heady served for the last 12 points of the set.
The Lady Flyers led by five points, 10-5, in the third set when they began to pull away.
“We’ve really worked on making runs instead of playing point for point,” Adkins said. “If you can get runs of four or five points, then get the ball back and have another run of four or five points, you give yourself some breathing room.”
Frankfort ends its season at 11-21.
“I’m proud of them,” Turner said. “The girls are upset, but they’re still getting acknowledgement of their play. When other coaches say something to them, or a referee, it means something to them.
“I thought we passed really well tonight, and we played defense really well. Next year we’ll have more experience.”
