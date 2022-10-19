Franklin County’s volleyball team beat Frankfort twice in the regular season, but the Lady Flyers were taking nothing for granted when the two teams met Wednesday in the 41st District tournament.

Franklin County volleyball players celebrate a service ace during Wednesday's 41st District tournament match against Frankfort. From left are Sophie Dufour (1), Lindsey Fister, Laurae Heady, Alana Romero-Lozano (15), Isabelle Cecil (4) and Keyonna Taylor. FCHS won 3-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

FCHS defeated the Lady Panthers 3-0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-12) at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium and will play Great Crossing Thursday at 6 p.m. for the district championship.

Frankfort's Lily Ballantyne serves Wednesday in FHS' 41st District tournament match against Franklin County at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. FCHS won 3-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

