The first two sets weren’t close, the next two sets were battles, and Thursday’s volleyball match between Franklin County and Western Hills ended with FCHS winning 3-1 (14-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-20) at WHHS.

“We started out a little sluggish,” FCHS coach Dale Adkins said. “We made some mental mistakes, and we had to get some confidence. In the second set we bounced back and played through the mistakes we’d made.”

Western Hills was in control the first set, scoring the first four points and leading by at least four points the rest of the way.

The second set was close, with FCHS leading 7-4 before scoring eight straight points with No. 4 serving.

By the time the Lady Wolverines had another side out FCHS was ahead 15-5.

The third and fourth sets were close throughout, with neither team leading by more than four points in the third set or three points in the fourth.

“Other than the second set, I was happy with how we played,” WHHS coach Scott Hudson said. “I thought we lost focus a few ties, and that’s been a problem. We can have a real good play and score five or six points and then give up those and more in the blink of an eye.

“In the third and fourth sets we fought and stayed together, and I was happy to see that. That’s something we haven’t seen a lot of this season, but I told them after the match we can take that, build on it and get ready for the district.”

Adkins described Thursday’s win a team victory.

“We were missing a senior who was out sick, and we had a freshman who stepped into her spot, Laurae Heady,” Adkins said. “I’m so proud of her. We have a couple of freshmen who don’t play like freshmen (Heady and Sophie Dufour).

“Everyone stepped up and helped out tonight. This was a good team win for us.”

FCHS is hosting the Capital City Classic Saturday at Elkhorn Middle and Franklin County, and Western Hills is playing in a tournament at Harrison County this weekend.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription