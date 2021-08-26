Franklin County volleyball coach Dale Adkins knew what it was like to beat Western Hills. It had just been awhile since that had happened.

The Lady Flyers ended a seven-game losing streak to WHHS Thursday, winning 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-21) at FCHS.

“I didn’t expect to get that emotional,” Adkins said about the end of the match. ”This is what we’ve been working for in the four years I’ve been here, to get to the point where we are now.”

Adkins took over as the FCHS coach in 2018, and the Lady Flyers defeated the Lady Wolverines in their first meeting that year. Then came the seven losses.

On Thursday, Western Hills took an early three-point lead in the first set, but with Isabelle Cecil serving, Franklin County went ahead 12-8 and stayed in front the rest of the set.

FCHS took control early in the second set, and the third set was nip and tuck the whole way, with the score tied 19-19 before the Lady Flyers pulled away at the end.

“It’s the same thing that’s plagued us all season, the same thing we can’t seem to get past, and it’s our serve receive,” WHHS coach Scott Hudson said. “We don’t receive serves, and all we do is free the ball back over.

“We’ve got to start running our offense. We’re not running our offense; it’s serve receive and unforced errors. Kudos to Franklin County. They played their hearts out.”

FCHS improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the district.

“It felt like we’re starting to come together,” Adkins said. “We’re still trying to figure out our lineup. We put Lucy Perkins out there. She was serving so well in the JV match we had to play her. She’s been awesome off the bench for us.

“Sophie (Defour) was big for us, and I thought Sara (Marelli) played another good game. We got some kills from just about everybody out there, which was good.”

Thursday’s match was Western Hills’ third this week. WHHS hosted the Kentucky 2A Section 6 tournament, beating Boyle County 3-0 (26-24, 25-22, 25-16) Monday and losing 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-9) to Lexington Catholic in the championship match Tuesday.

Hudson wasn’t using that as an excuse.

“Volleyball season is six weeks long, and you play about 35 matches,” he said. “There’s not a lot of time for rest. I tell our girls it’s a long season in a short amount of time.”

Western Hills, 1-1 in the district, plays in the Boyle County Invitational Friday and Saturday and hosts Great Crossing in a district game Tuesday.

Franklin County’s JV team plays in a tournament at Woodford County this weekend. The varsity team returns to action Monday with a district game at Great Crossing.

