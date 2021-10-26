102621.VBall-FC Adkins_ly.JPG

Franklin County's volleyball team saw its season come to an end in the first round of the 11th Region tournament Monday at Bryan Station.

FCHS (18-17) lost to Bryan Station 3-0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-11).

The Lady Flyers, 41st District runners-up, advanced to the regional tournament for the first time since 2017, and they posted their first winning record since 2013.

Franklin County has four seniors on this year's team — Sophie Hammons, Sara Marelli, Olivia Payton and Maddie Shipley.

Bryan Station (25-4) plays Dunbar in the semifinals Wednesday at Great Crossing.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription