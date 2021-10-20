Franklin County's Emma Perkins (5) tries to put the ball over the net as Great Crossing's Ryann Thomas (16), Jazzy Calvert (15) and Libby Erwin (25) all go up for the block during the championship match of the 41st District tournament Wednesday at Great Crossing. Great Crossing won 3-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Named to the all-tournament team for 41st District volleyball, from left, are Franklin County's Sophie Dufour, Isabelle Cecil and Lindsey Fister, Frankfort's Ella Luking and Isabella Johnson, Franklin County's Allie Dick and Olivia Barker, and Great Crossing's Ryann Thomas, Grace Brooker, Morgan Caba and MVP Marley Staats. Absent when the picture was taken were Caitlin Wallace and Brady Barnes of The Frankfort Christian Academy. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
GEORGETOWN — Franklin County’s volleyball team will be going to the 11th Region tournament for the first time since 2017, and the Lady Flyers will be going as district runners-up.
FCHS lost to Great Crossing 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-12) Wednesday in the 41st District championship match at Great Crossing.
“I was talking to their coach before the match, and I told him I wanted their best tonight,” FCHS coach Dale Adkins said. “I might be regretting having said that a little bit.”
Both teams advance to the regional tournament, where district champions will host district runners-up in the first round. The tournament draw is Thursday.
FCHS trailed just 9-6 in the first game before the Warhawks pulled away, and the second game was tied 2-2 when Great Crossing scored 10 straight points to take command.
Great Crossing scored the first seven points of the third game. The Lady Flyers cut the lead to three points, 7-4, but that was as close as they got.
“Great Crossing is a great team,” Adkins said. “Hats off to them. All the players do their jobs, and it looks like they’ve been playing together for years. It’s hard to believe this is their third year of existence.
“One thing about our team is they don’t quit,” he added. “They play hard for every point.”
Great Crossing opened three years ago, and this is the Warhawks’ third straight district crown. They are currently ranked 11th in the state.
Named to the all-tournament team were Sophie Dufour, Isabelle Cecil and Lindsey Fister of FCHS, Western Hills’ Olivia Barker and Allie Dick, Frankfort’s Isabella Johnson and Ella Luking, The Frankfort Christian Academy’s Caitlin Wallace and Brady Barnes, and Great Crossing’s Ryann Thomas, Grace Brooker, Morgan Caba and tournament MVP Marley Staats.
