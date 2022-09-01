Franklin County’s volleyball team kept its string of 3-0 wins going earlier this week, beating district foe Great Crossing 25-18, 25-23, 25-19 on Monday and Shelby County 25-10, 25-17, 25-22 Tuesday.

Both games were played at FCHS.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

