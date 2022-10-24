Franklin County's volleyball season ended Monday with a 3-0 loss (25-12, 25-12, 25-14) to Dunbar in the first round of the 11th Region tournament.

The game was played at Dunbar (28-10).

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription