Franklin County’s girls volleyball team is going into fall break on a high note.
The Lady Flyers won their three matches this week, all against district opponents.
After beating The Frankfort Christian Academy Monday and Frankfort Tuesday, FCHS closed out the week with a 3-0 (27-25, 25-10, 25-8) victory over Western Hills Thursday at Franklin County.
The game was a pink out to raise cancer awareness.
FCHS had beaten Western Hills twice this season prior to Thursday, at WHHS and in the Woodford County Invitational, and the Lady Wolverines didn’t score more than 14 points in a set in either match.
On Thursday WHHS led through the middle stages of the first set and had set point at 24-23, but FCHS scored the last two points to take the set.
“Western Hills had a great first set,” FCHS coach Dale Adkins said. “They were scrappy, aggressive, and they took it to us. They caught us a little bit off guard.”
A talk during a late timeout turned the tide for the Lady Flyers.
“I told them good teams find a way to win when they’re not playing their best,” Adkins said. “We pulled it out, and that carried over into the second set and the rest of the match.”
The match followed a pattern that WHHS coach Scott Hudson had seen before.
“We’ve had a few matches where we play a great set and lose 26-24 or 28-26,” he said, “and after that it’s like they kind of forget how they did that in the first set.
“We went with a completely different lineup tonight, try something new, and I thought they played well with all the changes.”
Adkins thought his team played well once it settled into the match.
“We played a little uptight,” he said of the beginning of the match. “Once we loosened up and relaxed, we did fine.
“It was good to get that kind of match. With the districts coming up and the region possibly, you’re going to have those kind of matches, so it was good to see it now.”
The county schools have fall break next week, and Franklin County is taking the week off from volleyball.
“With the way the volleyball season is, this lets us get away from volleyball for a week so they don’t get burned out, and our players who are hurt have some time to heal,” Adkins said.
“We can come back refreshed and relaxed and get ready for the district.”
The postseason is also on the radar of the Lady Wolverines, who will play next week.
“We’ll continue working,” Hudson said. “We have the district coming up. Everyone’s goal is the district and region. We have some work to do. That’s what we’ll do, and we can be in good shape by district week.”
WHHS (3-15) plays in Harrison County’s Fillie Fall Fling Saturday. The Lady Wolverines host Bourbon County Tuesday and play at Woodford County Thursday.
The next match for FCHS (15-10) is Oct. 11 at Woodford County.
