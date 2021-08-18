Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County's volleyball team opened its season with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-16) win over Anderson County Tuesday at FCHS.

The Lady Flyers play their next match at home Thursday at 7 p.m. against George Rogers Clark.

